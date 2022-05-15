Suspected Virginia drug dealer arrested after 14-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose from counterfeit Percocet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia police last week arrested an accused dealer of counterfeit Percocet pills nearly fifteen days after a 14-year-old boy died from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Latae’veion Naveiour Woods, 21, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested May 11 and charged with distribution of a scheduled I or II narcotic, the Prince William County Police Department announced Friday.

The arrest resulted from an investigation into the fatal April 26 overdose death of a 14-year-old boy at a home in the Woodbridge area, about a 30-minute drive outside Washington, D.C.

BORDER PATROL SEIZES $18M OF METH IN SINGLE BUST ON MEXICAN TRUCK DRIVER ENTERING TEXAS

Officers responded to the home just before 10 a.m. and found a boy suspected of taking a counterfeit Percocet pill unconscious and attempted life-saving efforts.

The teen was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. With assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) lab for expedited analysis, the pills were confirmed to contain the extremely dangerous and illicit drug fentanyl, the police department said in its press release.

Because the boy’s fatal overdose came less than 48 hours after the death of another teen, a 15-year-old from the same area, Prince William County Police and the DEA issued a warning to the community concerning the pills, which were preliminarily believed to have killed both teens.

The Special Investigations Bureau, assisted by the DEA Washington Division and the FBI, identified Woods as the suspected distributor operating in the Woodbridge area.

Prince William County Police, DEA Washington Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), executed a search warrant May 11 at Woods’ home on Palm Road, where authorities said a small quantity of suspected fentanyl-pressed counterfeit Percocet pills, marijuana, two firearms and items consistent with narcotics distribution were found.

Authorities located Woods and took him into custody without incident, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Further investigation determined Woods allegedly sold the 14-year-old victim the illicit narcotics which contained fentanyl, but Prince William County Police said Friday they could not yet link the April 24 death of the 15-year-old to Woods, and a separate investigation into that teen’s death remains ongoing.

No court date has been set and information about Woods’ bond was not immediately available.