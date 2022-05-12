Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Border Patrol seizes $18M of meth in single bust on Mexican truck driver entering Texas

Nearly 913 pounds of meth in a trailer crossing World Trade Bridge into Laredo, Texas

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border Patrol agents, in a single large-scale enforcement action last week, seized $18 million worth of methamphetamine being smuggled into Laredo, Texas, from Mexico in a semi-trailer truck. 

Announcing the massive seizure on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said one of its officers at the World Trade Bridge, which connects Mexico to the United States over the Rio Grande, on Friday had referred a 2013 International trailer hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scrap for a secondary inspection. The trailer was driven by a 33-year-old male Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico. 

HONDURAN EX-PRESIDENT PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO DRUG, ARMS CHARGES; CLAIMS HE'S TREATED LIKE ‘PRISONER OF WAR’ 

Buckets containing nearly 913 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

Buckets containing nearly 913 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))

Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 912.82 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the trailer, according to the press release. 

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $18,253,206. CBP seized the narcotics and the tractor. 

A security guard monitors trucks traveling across the World Trade International Bridge in Laredo, Texas, June 10, 2019.

A security guard monitors trucks traveling across the World Trade International Bridge in Laredo, Texas, June 10, 2019. (Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents took over the case and arrested the driver. It’s unclear from CBP’s statement what charges he might face. 

CBP, the largest federal law enforcement agency of the Department of Homeland Security, released a photo showing 24 buckets containing the nearly 913 pounds of the seized methamphetamine. 

Trucks travel across the World Trade International Bridge in Laredo, Texas, on June 10, 2019.

Trucks travel across the World Trade International Bridge in Laredo, Texas, on June 10, 2019. (Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country," Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry, said in a statement. "Large-scale seizures, such as this one, provide an excellent example of border security management and how it helps prevent illicit contraband from reaching our communities."

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 