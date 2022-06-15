DOJ files federal hate crime charges against Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice has filed multiple federal hate crimes charges against the alleged Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron.

DOJ officials filed a criminal complaint Wednesday morning in the Western District of New York, with 26 counts of hate crimes and firearms offenses, which carry the potential of the death penalty.

According to the criminal complaint, "Gendron’s motive for the mass shooting was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar attacks."

He is charged with 10 counts of hate crime resulting in death, 3 counts of hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill, 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in retaliation to a crime of violence, and 3 counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in retaliation to a crime of violence.

Specifically, the counts of, use of a firearm to commit murder during and in retaliation to a crime of violence, carry the potential of the death penalty.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland traveled to Buffalo, New York's second-largest city, Wednesday to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.