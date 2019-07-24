David Spunt currently serves as a Washington D.C. based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in December 2018.Read More

Previously, Spunt was a reporter for KYW-TV, the CBS owned-and-operated television station in Philadelphia. While there, Spunt served as the lead reporter for the 11PM/ET, newscast while also covering local and state issues across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Additionally, he reported live from the floor of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Prior to 2014, he spent two years at WBTV-TV, the CBS affiliated television station in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he served as lead reporter for the 11PM/ET newscast. In this role, he reported live from the floor during the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte.

Earlier in his career, Spunt was a reporter for WAFB-TV, the CBS affiliated television station in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he provided live coverage of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil disaster. Previously, he spent two years as a reporter at WRBL-TV (CBS) in Columbus, Georgia. Spunt received a bachelor's degree in political science and journalism from Miami University of Ohio.