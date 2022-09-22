Dismembered body reportedly found in suitcases in New York City apartment: 'Scary'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dismembered body was found in a New York City apartment inside several suitcases Wednesday, according to a report.

A woman had been missing from the Brooklyn apartment, neighbors said. People who live near her called the building manager over a bad smell coming from inside, the New York Daily News reported.

"The super found her body in suitcases," neighbor Kim Angeles told the Daily News. "It was a smell, and when they knocked on her door, a man came running out."

She called the situation "scary."

NEW ORLEANS POLICE ARREST MAN IN RELATION TO FROZEN DISMEMBERED BODY FOUND ON BUS

NYC MOTHER ARRAIGNED IN CONEY ISLAND DROWNING DEATHS

"My two children live here," she said. "We shouldn’t have to be dealing with this."

Residents also said the woman lived with her boyfriend. The body has not yet been identified yet.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Police plan to speak with the woman's boyfriend who is not facing any charges at this time, the Daily News reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The apartment was located in the Cypress Hills neighborhood on Linwood St. near Atlantic Ave.