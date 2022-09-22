Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Dismembered body reportedly found in suitcases in New York City apartment: 'Scary'

Neighbors said a woman who lived in the Brooklyn apartment has been missing for several days

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A dismembered body was found in a New York City apartment inside several suitcases Wednesday, according to a report. 

A woman had been missing from the Brooklyn apartment, neighbors said. People who live near her called the building manager over a bad smell coming from inside, the New York Daily News reported. 

"The super found her body in suitcases," neighbor Kim Angeles told the Daily News. "It was a smell, and when they knocked on her door, a man came running out."

She called the situation "scary."

NEW ORLEANS POLICE ARREST MAN IN RELATION TO FROZEN DISMEMBERED BODY FOUND ON BUS 

An ambulance outside a New York City apartment complex where body parts were reportedly found stuffed in a suitcases. 

An ambulance outside a New York City apartment complex where body parts were reportedly found stuffed in a suitcases.  (Peter Gerber)

NYC MOTHER ARRAIGNED IN CONEY ISLAND DROWNING DEATHS 

"My two children live here," she said. "We shouldn’t have to be dealing with this."

Residents also said the woman lived with her boyfriend. The body has not yet been identified yet. 

  • Police at scene of dismembered body
    Image 1 of 3

    Police investigate the scene where a dismembered body was found in Brooklyn.  (Peter Gerber)

  • Police take photos at the scene in Brooklyn
    Image 2 of 3

    A police officer takes photos at the scene where a dismembered by was found in a Brooklyn apartment on Wednesday.  (Peter Gerber)

  • Outside Brooklyn apartment with police investigating
    Image 3 of 3

    A dismembered body was found inside a Brooklyn apartment on Wednesday.  (Peter Gerber)

Police plan to speak with the woman's boyfriend who is not facing any charges at this time, the Daily News reported. 

The apartment was located in the Cypress Hills neighborhood on Linwood St. near Atlantic Ave. 