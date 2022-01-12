New Orleans police arrest man in relation to frozen dismembered body found on bus

New Orleans police arrested a man in relation to a murder investigation after finding a dismembered body on his property.

Officers searched the property of Benjamin Beale in relation to a missing person, Julia Dardar. Two painted buses had been parked on the property, including a blue bus with a freezer in the backyard.

Police found a headless human torso in the freezer, but have not yet identified the body or cause of death, The New Orleans Advocate reported.

MIAMI COUPLE ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING, TORTURING MAN FOR 3 DAYS

Beale, 34, faces a number of charges, including obstruction of justice, creating/operating a clandestine drug lab, illegal carrying of weapons, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, but has not been charged with murder, according to online jail records.

Officers believe that the body may be Dardar, 36, who was reported missing on Dec. 23. Dardar’s estranged husband told FOX 8 that she had last been known to be staying with Beale, and that Beale had used her car.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: MORE CHARGES FILED AGAINST STEPMOM

He also said that Dardar had long suffered from addiction and mental health issues.

"We hope to find her alive, but it’s not looking good at the moment," he said.

TEXAS WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TODDLERS FOUND ‘HOGTIED,’ CAGED AND ‘HEAVILY SOILED’

A GoFundMe from Dardar described how she helped a friend repair a bus and was "stuck on the West Coast" with no funds to return to New Orleans. The page had generated around $500.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beale refused to provide a statement and did not answer police questioning on Tuesday.

He remained in jail as of Wednesday, Jan. 12, and is scheduled for arraignment in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court.