Colorado police fatally shoot armed man after reports of shots fired at hotel

A man died after being shot by police at a suburban Denver hotel on Saturday.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired at a La Quinta Inn in Lakewood.

Upon arrival, officers found a man armed with a weapon in the hallway.

A man is dead after being shot by police responding to reports of shots being being fired in a suburban Denver hotel on Saturday, police said.

When officers arrived at a La Quinta Inn in Lakewood, they found a man armed with a weapon in the hallway, Lakewood police said in a press release.

The officers ordered the man to drop the weapon but he refused and kept coming towards them, police said.

COLORADO POLICE IDENTIFY 2 KILLED IN COLLEGE DORM SHOOTING

Three officers fired, hitting the man, who was in his 40s, police said. His name was not released.

Officers provided medical aid but the suspect died at the scene, police said.

2 DEAD AFTER COLORADO COLLEGE DORM SHOOTING

The three officers who fired at the suspect have been placed on paid leave while the shooting is investigated.