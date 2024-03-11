Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Colorado police fatally shoot armed man after reports of shots fired at hotel

When officers arrived at La Quinta Inn near Denver, they found a man armed with a weapon in the hallway

Associated Press
Published
  • A man died after being shot by police at a suburban Denver hotel on Saturday.
  • Police responded to reports of shots being fired at a La Quinta Inn in Lakewood.
  • Upon arrival, officers found a man armed with a weapon in the hallway.

A man is dead after being shot by police responding to reports of shots being being fired in a suburban Denver hotel on Saturday, police said.

When officers arrived at a La Quinta Inn in Lakewood, they found a man armed with a weapon in the hallway, Lakewood police said in a press release. 

The officers ordered the man to drop the weapon but he refused and kept coming towards them, police said.

Three officers fired, hitting the man, who was in his 40s, police said. His name was not released.

Colorado crime

The three officers who fired at the suspect have been placed on paid leave while the shooting is investigated.

Officers provided medical aid but the suspect died at the scene, police said.

