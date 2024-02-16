Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

2 dead after Colorado college dorm shooting

Killings at University of Colorado Colorado Springs believed to be 'isolated incident'

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people who had been shot were found dead after a shooting was reported in a dorm room at a college in Colorado Springs, putting the campus on a short lockdown Friday.

Each person was shot at least once in what appeared to be an "isolated incident" at around 6 a.m. at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, police spokesperson Ira Cronin said.

DENVER BOY, 13, CHARGED WITH MURDER IN FATAL SHOOTING OF MAN WHOSE LEG BLOCKED BUS AISLE

"We don't believe at this point that there is any ongoing threat to the community," he said at a briefing.

Colorado Springs shooting

Police are seen at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 16, 2024. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

The coroner's office would determine how the two people died and no other details would be released by police, who are still working to determine what happened, Cronin said.

The campus was put on a lockdown for about 1 1/2 hours after the shooting but the lockdown was later isolated to a student apartment complex on campus, school spokesperson Chris Valentine said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That lockdown was also later lifted but the campus was closed for the day in response to the shooting at the school, which has more than 11,000 students and nearly 2,000 faculty and staff.