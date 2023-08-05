Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Colorado man dead in single-engine aircraft crash near small airport

The Hazardous Material Team and the Falcon Fire Department arrived on scene and found one adult man believed to be the pilot

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
A single-engine aircraft crashed in Colorado near a small airport and killed the pilot, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office confirmed that shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 a small, single-engine plane near Meadow Lake Airport near Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County.

Piper PA-28-181 Cherokee Arche

A general single-engine plane. Police said they responded to the crash at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 5. (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

According to deputies, the El Paso County Hazardous Material Team and the Falcon Fire Department responded and found one adult man, believed to be the pilot of the aircraft, dead upon arrival.

Police said The National Transportation Saftey Board (NTSB) is taking over the investigation about the incident.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.