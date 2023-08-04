Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Plane crashes in Florida neighborhood, narrowly missing house: police

The aircraft encountered engine trouble before crash-landing

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A small plane crashed in a Florida neighborhood Friday and narrowly missed a home, crash-landing in a front yard, authorities said. 

The unidentified aircraft departed Spruce Creek Airport in Port Orange, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. 

Florida plane crash

A small plane in the front yard of a home in Florida where it crash-landed Friday.  (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

The plane encountered engine trouble when it crashed in a front yard of a home on Guava Drive in Port Orange. The pilot tried landing in a canopy, which flipped into the resident's yard, FOX Orlando reported. 

Two people on board were "alert and conscious," authorities said. One was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NTSB. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.