Passenger becomes irate and forces flight to turn around after forgetting bag in terminal

A passenger aboard a flight from Chiang Mai International Airport in Chiang Mai, Thailand, to Bangkok forced the plane to return to the gate after becoming irate that he had left his bag behind.

A video of the incident, which was captured by another passenger aboard the Thai Smile flight, showed the passenger complaining to flight crew that he had left his bag containing money and other valuables at a departure lounge in the terminal, eventually becoming furious as he demanded the plane return to the gate so that he could retrieve his bag.

The footage showed a stressed flight crew attempting to calm the irate passenger down with one grabbing his arm and attempting to force the man back into his seat. The man was traveling with two friends.

MAN TELLS 'SCREAMING' WOMAN ON PLANE TO QUIET DOWN, EARNS PRAISE ON REDDIT: 'I WOULD BE APPLAUDING'

"If you still feel like this, we have to move you off the flight, so do you want to go? Or do you want to wait until Bangkok?" the member of the flight crew asked in the video.

"Yes, yes, I want to go now, ask the captain," the man replied.

The plane, an Airbus A320, was already waiting next to the runway and about ready to take off when the captain can be heard announcing that the plane will instead be returning to the terminal.

AIR TRAVEL MADE BETTER: 20 RULES OF AIRPLANE ETIQUETTE NO ONE EVER TELLS YOU (BUT SHOULD)

The passenger who recorded the video told Viral Press that the flight had already been delayed for 45 minutes before the incident on the runway, but noted the man seemed unfazed by the inconvenience he was causing the rest of the passengers.

"He was complaining that his bag with money and important things inside was still at the airport," the passenger, who did not want to be named, said. "He wanted to collect it. It was very disruptive and they didn't care they were making other people late."

The video showed the man eventually being led off the plane by airport security. It is unknown whether the unruly passenger was arrested once back inside the terminal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The flight subsequently departed the airport later that morning and arrived at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok safely.