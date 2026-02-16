Iran operating secret ‘black box’ sites holding thousands in detention: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tens of thousands of Iranians are being held in "black box" detention sites with no judicial oversight, official records, and no way for families to confirm whether their loved ones are alive, according to reports.

The facilities — which the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) says are modeled on prison camps from the 1980s — have sparked alarm among human rights advocates amid unrest across the country.

"These sites were initially used in the 1980s in Iran and were residential compounds inside Ghezel Hesar Prison in Karaj, west of Tehran," he added.

"Female prisoners affiliated with MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq) were confined and subjected to torture," he added, describing how women were "forced to live in coffin-like boxes or sit in squatting positions, deprived of sleep and food."

"If they spoke, they were beaten. We have heard that similar prisons are being used today that operate outside the formal Iranian prison system," he said.

Iranian authorities have reportedly been using these unofficial detention sites for interrogation during the protests, where detainees are held without registration or access to legal counsel.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) described the facilities as "among the gravest concerns documented" by the organization.

In a new report, CHRI warned that when detainees are removed from the formal prison system, they effectively disappear into these sites.

There is no paper trail and no legal supervision, leaving individuals highly vulnerable to abuse.

CHRI said the risk of torture, coerced confessions, sexual abuse and deaths in custody inside these facilities is extreme.

Outside the facilities, families are often left traumatized after having to spend days outside courts and prisons that deny holding their children, the report said.

"The precise locations of these black box sites are unknown, which is part of their function," Safavi said.

"This ensures total isolation and no access or contact. Agents inside are able to employ whatever methods they choose, much like at Ghezel Hesar Prison in the 1980s," he explained.

"The clandestine sites eliminate witnesses and prevent documentation that could lead to leaks," Safavi said.

The findings come amid reports of escalating executions in Iran following recent protests, during which thousands of people were killed at the hands of the clerical regime.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported Monday that at least 17 prisoners were executed across Iran over a two-day period.

The CHRI report came as Iranians living in exile gathered in Europe to protest against the regime and as others commemorated the 40th day since the Jan. 2026 uprising.

At the same time, the HANA Human Rights Organization said that at least 24 children, including a 3-year-old, were killed by direct fire from security forces during nationwide protests.