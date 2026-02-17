Rev Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader and Rainbow PUSH founder, dies at 84

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a longtime civil rights leader and two-time Democratic presidential candidate, died Tuesday morning at the age of 84, his family said in a statement.

"Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world," the Jackson family said in a statement. "We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by."

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of civil rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson Sr. He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family. His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless — from his presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilizing millions to register to vote — leaving an indelible mark on history," the statement said.

Jackson ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988, becoming one of the most prominent Black political leaders of his era and expanding his national profile beyond the civil rights movement.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; their children — Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef and Jacqueline; daughter Ashley Jackson; and grandchildren.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.