Politics

DHS shutdown drags into 4th day as Senate Democrats block funding over ICE reforms

Partial government shutdown enters 4th day as negotiations over Homeland Security funding remain deadlocked

By Alex Miller Fox News
Dems are holding Americans’ national security ‘hostage,’ DHS official argues Video

Dems are holding Americans’ national security ‘hostage,’ DHS official argues

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin explains the impact of the partial DHS shutdown on I.C.E. and reacts to Hillary Clinton’s comments about mass migration on ‘America Reports.’

The Senate inched closer to striking a compromise on a Homeland Security (DHS) funding deal as the partial government shutdown entered its fourth day Tuesday.

Whether Senate Democrats and the White House can reach a deal this week while lawmakers are out of town remains an open question.

Negotiations between the Trump administration and Senate Democrats were seemingly at an impasse through much of Monday after little activity over the weekend. The White House provided a counteroffer to Democrats’ list of demands midway through last week, which they summarily rejected and, in turn, blocked attempts to fund DHS.

PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON AS DHS FUNDING TALKS STALL

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and his caucus have not relented in their position as DHS entered its fourth day of being shut down.  (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

But that changed when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's, D-N.Y., office announced that Senate Democrats had sent their counterproposal to the White House late Monday night. 

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., was wary of whether Schumer and his caucus would actually put forth a response, but remained hopeful that negotiations would continue. 

"We'll see if they are at all serious about actually getting a solution to this, or whether they just want to play political games with these really important agencies," Thune told Fox News Digital. 

He also noted that lawmakers went through the same exercise last year when Senate Democrats slow-walked negotiations during the 43-day shutdown.  

"It's wrong, in my view, for Democrats to use these folks as collateral in yet another harmful government shutdown," Thune said.

'IT'S ABSURD': DHS SHUTDOWN BEARS DOWN ON US AS LAWMAKERS JET OFF TO EUROPE

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at a "Champion of Coal" event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2026. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The administration wants to keep the dialogue going, a White House official told Fox News Digital.

"The Trump administration remains interested in having good-faith conversations with Democrats," the White House official said.

The official noted that Senate Democrats’ refusal to extend DHS funding is affecting several key functions under the agency’s umbrella, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Secret Service.

"President Trump has been clear — he wants the government open," the official said.

The partial government shutdown, which went into effect over the weekend, stems from Schumer and Senate Democrats’ demands for reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HITS DHS AFTER DEMOCRATS BLOW UP BIPARTISAN FUNDING DEAL OVER IMMIGRATION UPROAR

Observers film federal agents

Observers film while federal agents conduct immigration enforcement operations on Feb. 5, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Ryan Murphy/AP Photo)

ICE operations are unlikely to be significantly affected by the lapse in DHS funding, as legislation backed by President Donald Trump allocates billions of dollars to immigration enforcement.

Both sides remain at odds over how far those changes should go. Senate Republicans have signaled willingness to cede some ground but have drawn a red line on certain demands, such as requiring ICE agents to obtain judicial warrants or prohibiting them from wearing face coverings during enforcement actions.

Senate Democrats, however, describe their 10 demands as straightforward reforms designed to ensure federal immigration agents adhere to standards similar to those governing local and state police.

"There's not much we need to figure out," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told Fox News Digital. "Either you think ICE agents are special, and they get to own our streets with no accountability, or that ICE agents should follow the same rules as everyone else — that's all Democrats are asking for."

