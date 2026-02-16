Anderson Cooper exits '60 Minutes' as correspondent

CBS' "60 Minutes" aired a segment on migrants sent to the controversial El Salvador prison after it was abruptly pulled off the air by Bari Weiss in December.
Anderson Cooper is leaving "60 Minutes" after nearly two decades on the long-running CBS News program.
Cooper, who is a primetime anchor on CNN, will reportedly keep all of his focus on the full-time cable gig going forward. Cooper joined "60 Minutes" as a rotating correspondent in 2007.
The exit was first reported by Bleaker Media.
CBS News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.
Anderson Cooper attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021, in New York City. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
This is a developing story.
Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.