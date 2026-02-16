Anderson Cooper exits '60 Minutes' as correspondent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anderson Cooper is leaving "60 Minutes" after nearly two decades on the long-running CBS News program.

Cooper, who is a primetime anchor on CNN, will reportedly keep all of his focus on the full-time cable gig going forward. Cooper joined "60 Minutes" as a rotating correspondent in 2007.

The exit was first reported by Bleaker Media.

CBS News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story.