Trump blasts Newsom’s UK pact, warns foreign leaders as 2028 buzz builds

President Donald Trump derided California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s international outreach as "inappropriate" Monday.

Trump's warning was to British leaders against partnering with the Democratic governor after Newsom signed a clean energy agreement with the United Kingdom during a European diplomacy tour.

"The U.K.’s got enough trouble without getting involved with Gavin Newscum," Trump said in an interview with Politico, adding that it was "inappropriate for them to be dealing with him."

The president's remarks came after Newsom stepped onto the global stage at the Munich Security Conference, signing cooperation agreements with Ukraine and the United Kingdom while sharply criticizing the president’s foreign policy approach — moves likely to intensify speculation about the governor’s future presidential ambitions.

Newsom has long been viewed by political strategists and analysts as a possible Democratic presidential contender in 2028. His appearances at global forums combined with high-profile criticism of Trump have only intensified that speculation.

The second-term Democrat used the high-profile security summit to position California as a "stable and reliable" alternative to the federal government, telling an international audience that the current administration is merely "temporary" and will be "gone in three years."

"Donald Trump is on his knees for coal and Big Oil, selling out America’s future to China," a Newsom spokesperson told Fox News Digital in response to the president's criticisms. "Governor Newsom will continue to lead in his absence. Foreign leaders are rejecting Trump and choosing California’s vision for the future."

But it was Newsom’s blunt assessment of world leaders' attempts to work with the 47th president that drew the most attention. Addressing European heads of state and diplomats, Newsom claimed that foreign leaders "rolling over" for the White House make themselves "look pathetic on the world stage."

The governor doubled down on a jab he first debuted at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, telling reporters he "should have brought a bunch of knee pads" for world leaders who he believes have bowed down to the president’s "transactional" diplomacy. Newsom specifically took aim at what he called the "complicity" of allies who have sought to appease the President following recent controversies over Arctic sovereignty and NATO funding.

"I can't take this complicity of people rolling over," Newsom said during a sideline appearance. "I mean, handing out crowns, the Nobel prizes that are being given away ... it’s just pathetic."

Newsom’s diplomacy tour included the signing of a clean energy memorandum with U.K. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, which the governor’s office said would facilitate nearly a billion dollars in new investment. That agreement followed a Saturday pact with the Lviv region of Ukraine, which Newsom said would involve California companies in the "rebuilding and resiliency" of the war-torn nation — specifically in defense, energy, and digital technologies.

The State Department historically has encouraged "subnational diplomacy," particularly on trade, and governors from both parties routinely lead overseas economic missions. Such agreements are typically structured as nonbinding memoranda of understanding and do not carry the force of federal treaties.

However, Newsom’s appearance at the Munich Security Conference, a high-profile gathering of global defense and diplomatic leaders, paired with his direct criticism of Trump’s policies underscores how domestic political rivalries are increasingly spilling onto the global stage.

Foreign policy traditionally has operated under the principle that the U.S. should speak with one voice in its dealings abroad. Newsom’s remarks, delivered before foreign heads of state while signing agreements of his own, presented an alternative vision of American leadership at a time when Washington is navigating disputes over NATO funding, Arctic sovereignty and the war in Ukraine.