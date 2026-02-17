Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Cruz calls Newsom ‘historically illiterate,’ posts clown emoji after governor fires back

'Ted Cruz calling a dyslexic person illiterate is a new low, even for him,' Newsom wrote

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Newsom, AOC blast Trump on climate policy at major European security summit Video

Newsom, AOC blast Trump on climate policy at major European security summit

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, were among a small group of potential 2028 Democratic presidential contenders at Munich Security Conference.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom on social media, posting a clown emoji after the Golden State governor claimed that the lawmaker from the Lone Star State had called him "illiterate."

Cruz had actually referred to Newsom as "historically illiterate." 

But Newsom, who is dyslexic, fired back, writing, "Ted Cruz calling a dyslexic person illiterate is a new low, even for him."

THE MOST UNUSUAL PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: NEWSOM IS DYSLEXIC, STRUGGLES WITH SPEECHES, REJECTS ‘LIBERAL’ LABEL

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a bill signing event related to redrawing the state’s congressional maps on August 21, 2025, in Sacramento, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Cruz pointed out that he had not claimed that the governor is unable to read.

"I didn’t say you couldn’t read, you [clown emoji]," Cruz responded.

TRUMP BLASTS NEWSOM'S UK PACT, WARNS FOREIGN LEADERS AS 2028 BUZZ BUILDS

Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, arrives to a hearing in the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 17, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

"I said you were 'historically illiterate'," he added, "because you apparently have no idea that Eisenhower federalized the national guard to stop Dem governors from defying federal law. Specifically, on September 23, 1957, President Eisenhower issued Executive Order 10730, federalizing the Arkansas National Guard & ordering U.S. Army troops (101st Airborne Div) to Little Rock, Arkansas. This action broke the blockade by Dem Gov Orval Faubus, allowing the Little Rock Nine to desegregate Central High School."

Others, including conservative talk radio host and OutKick founder Clay Travis, also weighed in on Newsom's claim that Cruz had called him illiterate.

‘DOUBLING DOWN ON STUPID’: NEWSOM, AOC, TRASH TRUMP AT EUROPEAN SUMMIT AS THEY RAISE 2028 PROFILES

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

14 February 2026, Bavaria, Munich: Gavin Newsom, Governor of the US state of California, takes part in the 62nd Munich Security Conference.  (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He called you ‘historically illiterate,’ which means you don’t know basic history. You not having ever heard of this phrase or knowing what it means makes you a moron," Travis wrote.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue