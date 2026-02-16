ICE sweeps up convicted pedophiles, traffickers in massive holiday weekend sting: 'Worst of the worst'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: As federal immigration operations continue across the country, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), continues to nab child sex predators residing in the country as illegal immigrants.

Child grooming, sex and lewd acts with minors, including some under 14, possession of child pornography, domestic assault, assault with a deadly weapon, stalking and drug trafficking were among some of DHS's "worst of the worst" arrests from President's Day weekend.

"Over President’s Day weekend, the brave men and women of ICE arrested heinous criminal illegal aliens across the country convicted for sex crimes against children, rape, and drug trafficking," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "These violent criminals will never be allowed to harm children and innocent Americans again."

Meanwhile, according to McLaughlin, "nearly 70%" of ICE arrests are of illegal immigrants either charged, or convicted, of a crime in the United States. "Nothing will stop ICE law enforcement from removing them from American communities," the DHS assistant secretary concluded.

Over the weekend, several of those illegal alien criminals arrested by ICE had previous charges related to child sex abuse. Efren Guzman-Lopez, who is originally from Guatemala, was picked up in Texas following a conviction for indecency with child-sexual contact and child grooming. Another criminal illegal alien convicted of sex offenses with a child, specifically lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, was picked up this weekend in California. The individual originally from Mexico, Javier Millan-Salgado, was also listed on the sex offender registry, according to DHS.

Multiple individuals in California were picked up this weekend for having "sex with a minor" as well, according to DHS, while a criminal illegal alien in Missouri, Pedro Jucub, was arrested for "sexual misconduct" with a child under the age of 15. These criminal illegal aliens were from Guatemala and Mexico.

Others were arrested for acts of sexual abuse and sexual assault, including in New York and Salt Lake City.

Drug trafficking, assault and domestic violence were the remaining trends among DHS's "worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens picked up over the President's Day weekend.

Those on DHS's list charged or convicted of drug trafficking included criminal illegal aliens from Honduras and Mexico. They were picked up in various states across the Midwest, Southwest and the East Coast.

Alfredo Vargas and Wilfrido Varelas-Rubio , both from Mexico, were each convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in Iowa and in Montana, respectively, before being picked up by ICE this weekend. A man from Honduras, Ever Rivera-Molina, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute crystal methamphetamine in Texas prior to his arrest by ICE.

On the East Coast, in Raleigh, North Carolina, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico arrested by ICE, Hermilio Salgado-Castro, was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Saul Alonzo Portillo-Lopez, living in Texas when he was arrested over the weekend, had previously been convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to DHS's "worst of the worst" list from the weekend.

Felony assault, domestic violence, stalking and assault with a deadly weapon were also among the crimes committed by those on ICE's list.

Gerson Valverde, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, was arrested following a conviction for felony assault, felony aggravated family offense, and misdemeanor stalking in Saratoga County, New York. Francisco Gamez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE this weekend after being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Lakeland, Florida.

DHS has set up a website at WOW.DHS.Gov, where Americans can learn about the public safety threats being arrested in their communities.

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," the website's homepage reads. "Under Secretary Noem's leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations – starting with the worst of the worst – including the illegal aliens you see here."