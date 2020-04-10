How to watch Good Friday services online

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Millions of Christians cannot attend Good Friday church services in person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but options online include services by top pastors, worship leaders and churches across the nation.

Nick Hall, the founder of PULSE and Year of the Bible initiative, is hosting a star-studded Good Friday service at 5 p.m. ET with popular Bible teachers Max Lucado, Francis Chan, Ravi Zacharias, and worship led by Micahel W. Smith, Lauren Daigle, Kari Jobe, and more.

"This is a unique moment in history where the message of Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection resounds powerfully on the global stage,” Hall said in a statement to Fox News. “Though it may seem like the darkest day in history, Good Friday is a day of victory and hope, and it is empowering our brightest future.”

Lucado, a famous pastor and author, also is hosting a one-hour global online service along with Chris Tomlin, a contemporary Christian artist, that airs at 8 p.m. ET. They are partnering with TBN, K-LOVE, Air1 and 30 other radio stations.

“‘Good Friday Worldwide’ is happening, and I am so excited,” Tomlin said in a statement to Fox News. "We are going to gather people around the world and while we can’t be together physically for the safety of our families and of the world, we can worship together in our homes.”

They were planning a "Good Friday Nashville" service with 16,000 but now the reach could be millions around the world. They will also be joined by worship leaders Pat Barrett, We the Kingdom, and Matt Maher.

“We have a rare opportunity to come together this Good Friday as one church to celebrate the one true God,” Lucado added. “Join us as we proclaim the victory that no virus can touch--the redemption of our souls.”

Pope Francis will be offering a liturgy at noon ET, the Passion at 3 p.m. and the Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m.

The streaming service Fox Nation has multiple shows, documentaries and movies that focus on faith and religious education, including a collection of sermons from evangelist Billy Graham, a virtual pilgrimage to the Holy Land, and the hit 2004 movie, "The Passion of the Christ."

In the 4-part Fox Nation series, "Holy Week," Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth explores the story of Jesus and the principals of the Christian faith by visiting ancient landmarks in and around Jerusalem, and by examining the art and architect that remains today.

Among the locations virtually visited in "Holy Week" is the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which closed because of public health concerns for the first time since the Black Plague in the 1300s.

And in Fox Nation's "Bible Quarantine" series, evangelist and PULSE founder Nick Hall and his guests offer guidance on how to stay spiritually healthy during the coronavirus outbreak and beyond.