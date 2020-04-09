Noah’s Ark replica lit up green to show support for fight against coronavirus in Kentucky

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kentucky is showing support of biblical proportions for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 510-foot-long Noah's Ark exhibit, 40 miles south of Cincinnati, was lit up with green after Gov. Andy Beshear called for Kentuckians to unite against the virus and show compassion.

"Today was tough for Kentucky," the Democratic governor tweeted March 31. "Tonight, let's light our homes green to honor those we've lost and commit to working even harder tomorrow to beat COVID-19."

Ken Ham, founder of The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, said the biblical-sized boat is possibly the "most striking structure" in the state.

"It’s a spectacular sight at night, and the large cross on the side of the Ark really stands out and reminds us of Christ’s death and resurrection as we celebrate Easter," Ham told Fox News.

"As a Christian ministry, we want to love our neighbor and express compassion, kindness and humility during a very challenging time," he added. "When we re-open, we look forward to sharing biblical teachings like these as we welcome back our guests."

Christian book stores report record Bible sales as many look for hope in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Barnes, pastor of Linden Street Baptist Church in Richmond, told Fox News his church was lit up to show compassion.

"We want people to know they're not alone and our prayers for protection are with them," Barnes said.

On Wednesday night, Beshear shared a tribute video highlighting homes with green light with the late John Prine's "My Old Kentucky Home" song in the background.

Prine's parents are from the state. The singer died on Tuesday from the coronavirus.