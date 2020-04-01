Pastor Nick Hall: God calls us to do this, especially in times of crisis

Pastor Nick Hall, founder and chief communicator of the PULSE, a student-focused evangelical movement, is calling on Americans and people around the world to honor their leaders and heed their instructions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a difficult time. People are sick. People are hurting. People are dying. So it's a tough role to be in a leadership position," said Hall in the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Bible Quarantine."

"The important thing to remember is that much of the history when the Bible was written was times when leaders were not doing the things that the people of God wanted them to do," he continued. "But God's word still speaks of how we should honor them, how we should pray for them, and how we should try to be a good citizen wherever we are."

"I don't know where you're watching this from," said Hall. "I don't know what country. I don't know what kind of government is there... The Bible commands us and urges us to pray for and offer even thanksgiving for the leadership over us."

Hall also observed how the concept of respect for leadership can help ordinary people manage their own lives.

"Every leader needs prayer," he said. "I don't know who you are. I don't know what your role is. But I guarantee you are a leader of something or someone. People look to you. And I don't know about you, but I need prayer as a leader. I want people to pray for me because I'm not a perfect leader. And there are no perfect leaders."

Among Hall's big takeaways from the Bible's teaching on this subject are to follow the guidance of national authorities and to be constructive.

"What if you and I, instead of complaining and instead of pointing out everything that people are doing that's wrong or bad or foolish, what if we tried to alleviate the problems? What if we tried to create spaces where people could get help? What if you gave to your food bank?... There are tangible things we can do to meet the needs of our society right now. And those are the things that people who follow Jesus have done to every crisis moment in history."

Hall concluded with a call for people to observe hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

"There are times when disobedience in the name of Jesus is OK. And we even see examples of this in the Bible. But as it relates to this current crisis, this pandemic, the most Godly thing that we can do is to honor the health officials and the members of the CDC by staying home, by not gathering big crowds, by practicing social distancing and washing your hands."

