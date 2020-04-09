Texas pastor puts church members’ faces on pews: ‘Little church with a big heart’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Huntsville, Texas, pastor paid a "touching" tribute to his 1,500 church members who can no longer meet in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Irving, the pastor of First United Methodist Church, got the unique idea from a church member after he mentioned to his online audience how strange it was preaching to an empty church.

CORONAVIRUS SURVIVOR WHO HAS LIFELONG LUNG CONDITION CREDITS PRAYER FOR MIRACULOUS RECOVERY

"It was really weird," Irving told Fox News. "It was just pews out there. You don't know where to look, and I made a comment about it during the livestream."

A member reached out to the pastor on Facebook and told him about a priest who put the pictures of his parishioners in the pews, so Irving tried the same thing at his church.

NURSES GATHER TO PRAY ON ROOFTOPS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

After seeing what he'd done, parishioner Rhonda Carpenter reached out to Fox News about what it meant to her.

"It seems like such a simple thing," Carpenter said, "but [Irving] took the time and made the effort to print all these pictures out and tape them to the pews and I think that shows just what a loving and caring church family we are."

NOAH’S ARK REPLICA LIT UP GREEN TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS IN KENTUCKY

The 37-year-old pastor used a special kind of tape to put up the 200 photos from the church directory, which had just been completed. He jokes that when a picture falls, it's like someone is falling asleep during his sermon, which he adds, doesn't happen — to his knowledge.

"It gave us the opportunity to remember our folks, praying for them, to recognize even though we're not in the physical building, we're worshipping together," he said.

Their pastoral team also has been using that directory to reach out to members and see how they're doing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES ON FAITH

The sanctuary was built in the wake of the Spanish flu and the church is in a community with a growing number of cases, especially for many members who are essential in the prison system.

"We know we'll get through this and that God has great things in store for the church, our nation, and the world," Irving said.