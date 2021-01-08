Capitol Police officer killed in line of duty could lie in honor at Capitol Rotunda, sources say

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick could lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington after sacrificing his life in the line of duty trying to fend off rioters who breached the building earlier this week.

Fox News has learned that officials are making the option available to the late officer’s family.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said Sicknick was a resident of his congressional district and earned honors through a career in the military and law enforcement.

US CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER DEAD FOLLOWING INJURIES SUFFERED DURING RIOT

"Officer Brian Sicknick, my constituent, was 42 years old, a military veteran who served in the US Capitol Police for 12 years," he said in a statement. "He made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting those trapped in the Capitol amid a violent assault on our democracy itself. He deserves to lie in state."

Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in 2008 and was a member of its First Responders Unit. He was injured during a physical altercation with rioters who breached the Capitol Building Wednesday and collapsed after returning to his division office, authorities said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday night.

Authorities from multiple agencies are investigating Sicknick’s death as a homicide, according to a statement from the Capitol Police.

Lawmakers paid tribute to Sicknick and his colleagues, who kept them safe when protesters stormed the building and breached the Senate chamber and members’ offices. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff to honor him.

"The sacrifice of Officer Sicknick reminds us of our obligation to those we serve: to protect our country from all threats foreign and domestic," Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. "May it be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family that so many mourn with and pray for them at this sad time."

"He was a true hero," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted Thursday evening. "Yesterday's terrorist attack was a horrific assault on our democracy. Every terrorist needs to be fully prosecuted."

At least four other people died in connection with Wednesday’s chaos, including an Air Force veteran who police said an officer shot at a barricaded door in the Capitol and three people who suffered medical emergencies.

Following the chaos, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced his resignation.

LAWMAKERS, AIDES AND OTHERS SHELTERING INSIDE CAPITOL DESCRIBE CHAOS

Six U.S. Capitol Police officers have died in the line of duty -- three while defending the Capitol itself.

Officer Jacob Chestnut and Detective John Gibson died in July 1998 after a gunman barged into the building. They were the first officers to die defending the Capitol. Chestnut and Gibson lay in honor a few days later in the Capitol Rotunda.

Lying in honor essentially looks the same as lying in state -- but it is one ceremonial level lower.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lying in state is typically reserved for presidents and lawmakers. Recent honorees include former President George H.W. Bush, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Georgia Rep. John Lewis.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.