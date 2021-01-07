Capitol Police Chief Sund issues notice of resignation

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced his resignation Thursday, a day after protesters breached the Capitol, overran his officers and prompted condemnations from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Washington.

"It has been a pleasure and true honor to serve the United States Capitol Police Board and the Congressional community alongside the women and men of the United States Capitol Police," he wrote.

He said the resignation would take effect Sunday, Jan. 16.

During a news conference about charges against the rioters earlier in the day, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin had said that the Capitol Police’s handling of the breach "made our job more difficult."

LAWMAKERS, AIDES AND OTHERS SHELTERING INSIDE CAPITOL DESCRIBE CHAOS

"Why they (those who broke in) weren't zip-tied as they left the building, I don’t know," Sherwin said.

In a statement, the D.C. Police Union, which represents the city’s Metropolitan Police Department, not its counterparts on Capitol Hill, said its officers responded after Capitol Police called for backup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When we arrived, it was obvious that our fellow officers of the U.S. Capitol Police were trying valiantly to stop the onslaught of rioters," the union said. "While it is unclear at this preliminary stage exactly how the building was breached so quickly, it appears likely that U.S. Capitol Police leadership was ill-prepared for this attack, both in manpower and in resources."