US Capitol Police officer dead following injuries suffered during riot

A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday night after suffering injuries during Wednesday's rioting in Washington, police confirmed in a statement.

The officer was identified as Brian Sicknick, a member of the department's First Responder's Unit who joined the force in July 2008, the statement said.

Sicknick's death will be investigated as a homicide, the Capitol Police said, with the probe handled by Capitol Police, Washington's Metropolitan police and federal agencies.

Sicknick was on duty at the Capitol when he was injured "while physically engaging with protesters," the statement said. The officer collapsed after the attack and was taken to a local hospital, where he died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Members of Congress began sharing their condolences soon after the announcement of Sicknick's death.

"Our hearts break over the senseless death of a United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured in yesterday’s violent assault on the Capitol. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues on the force," Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., wrote in a joint statement.

"This tragic loss should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps, and other essential workers yesterday," the statement continued. "To honor Officer Sicknick’s memory, we must ensure that the mob who attacked the People’s House and those who instigated them are held fully accountable."