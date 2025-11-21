California officer, 28, killed in violent crash during pursuit: 'Dedicated public servant'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First responders across Los Angeles County are mourning the death of an Alhambra police officer who was killed in the line of duty early Thursday after a police pursuit ended in a violent crash.

Officer Alec Sanders, 28, was on duty around 3 a.m. when Alhambra officers began pursuing an SUV with three suspects, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

During the chase, the suspect's vehicle slammed into Sanders’ patrol SUV, the impact so severe that a female suspect was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet reported.

The front of Sanders’ patrol vehicle was crushed, and the airbags deployed. He was found unconscious and not breathing inside his SUV and rushed about four miles to Los Angeles General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Alhambra Police Chief Garrett Kennedy said Sanders had volunteered to cover an overnight shift for another officer that night.

The department described Sanders as "a dedicated public servant, a trusted partner, and a caring friend."

"He was known for his unwavering reliability and deep sense of discipline both on and off duty, leaving a lasting impact on those who served alongside him," Alhambra police wrote on Facebook. "He answered the call to serve and protect, and he did so with honor, integrity, and courage. His sacrifice will forever be remembered."

Sanders had joined the Alhambra Police Department in April 2025 after serving one year with the Long Beach Police Department.

A somber procession accompanied his body to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office later Thursday.

Video from FOX 11 LA showed dozens of police officers walking behind the van carrying Sanders, with more first responders – from various police and fire agencies – lining the street outside the hospital to pay their respects.

Sanders is survived by his fiancée, his parents and two younger siblings.

"We ask that you keep his family, loved ones, and our department in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We sincerely appreciate the overwhelming support from our law enforcement partners and community members. Thank you for standing with us as we honor Officer Sanders’ life and service," Alhambra police wrote on Facebook.