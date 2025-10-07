Missouri police officer killed in the line of duty while serving warrant; suspect found dead, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri police officer has been killed while assisting in a mutual aid operation in Mississippi County, according to officials.

Officer Henry Franklin, 41, was fatally shot on Oct. 6, while helping the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office serve a warrant at a residence, per the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (SDPS).

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the warrant was for Nathan B. Peters, 36, who was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier that day.

In a statement released on the SDPS Facebook page, the department said Franklin, a member of the SDPS Tactical Team, had responded as part of a mutual aid request to locate and apprehend Peters.

Authorities allege Peters barricaded himself inside the residence and opened fire on officers shortly after 7:35 p.m. and that Franklin was struck by gunfire during the exchange.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C SWAT Team was later called to assist.

When law enforcement entered the home around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, Peters was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Franklin had been with the SDPS since June 2013, and had previously served in the Army National Guard.

He was also well known throughout the community as the handler for K-9 Odin, his loyal partner in service.

"Our department has suffered an unimaginable loss," SDPS Director James McMillen said in the Facebook post. "Officer Franklin was not only a dedicated public servant but also a husband, father, son, and brother. We ask that you keep Franklin’s family and our department in your prayers as we navigate this difficult time."

Franklin was born and raised in Charleston, Missouri.

In honor of Franklin’s service and sacrifice, Sikeston Mayor Greg Turnbow ordered all flags within the city to be flown at half-staff until the conclusion of Franklin’s funeral.

The SDPS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.