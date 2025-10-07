Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Missouri

Missouri police officer killed in the line of duty while serving warrant; suspect found dead, officials say

Henry Franklin was serving warrant with Mississippi County Sheriff's Office when a gunman opened fire

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
Chicago police reportedly ordered not to help federal agents: 'Completely unacceptable' Video

Chicago police reportedly ordered not to help federal agents: 'Completely unacceptable'

National 2nd vice president of the National Fraternal Order of Police John Hoyt joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his reaction to the order and police in Washington, D.C., reportedly manipulating crime data. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri police officer has been killed while assisting in a mutual aid operation in Mississippi County, according to officials.

Officer Henry Franklin, 41, was fatally shot on Oct. 6, while helping the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office serve a warrant at a residence, per the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (SDPS).

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the warrant was for Nathan B. Peters, 36, who was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier that day.

In a statement released on the SDPS Facebook page, the department said Franklin, a member of the SDPS Tactical Team, had responded as part of a mutual aid request to locate and apprehend Peters.

KANSAS POLICE OFFICER DIES AFTER BEING SHOT WHILE RESPONDING TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CALL

Officer Henry Franklin

Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Henry Franklin was killed in the line of duty on the evening of Monday. (Sikeston Department of Public Safety)

Authorities allege Peters barricaded himself inside the residence and opened fire on officers shortly after 7:35 p.m. and that Franklin was struck by gunfire during the exchange.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C SWAT Team was later called to assist. 

When law enforcement entered the home around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, Peters was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Franklin had been with the SDPS since June 2013, and had previously served in the Army National Guard. 

KANSAS CITY POLICE OFFICER KILLED BY FLEEING SUSPECT WHILE DEPLOYING STOP STICKS TO END PURSUIT

Officer Franklin

Officer Henry Franklin had been with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety since June 2013, and previously served in the Army National Guard.  (Sikeston Department of Public Safety)

He was also well known throughout the community as the handler for K-9 Odin, his loyal partner in service.

"Our department has suffered an unimaginable loss," SDPS Director James McMillen said in the Facebook post. "Officer Franklin was not only a dedicated public servant but also a husband, father, son, and brother. We ask that you keep Franklin’s family and our department in your prayers as we navigate this difficult time."

UTAH POLICE OFFICERS KILLED DURING DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE RESPONSE WERE HUSBANDS, FATHERS: 'DEFINITELY HEROES'

Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS)

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is mourning the tragic death of Officer Henry Franklin. (Google Maps)

Franklin was born and raised in Charleston, Missouri. 

In honor of Franklin’s service and sacrifice, Sikeston Mayor Greg Turnbow ordered all flags within the city to be flown at half-staff until the conclusion of Franklin’s funeral.

The SDPS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

Close modal

Continue