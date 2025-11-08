North Carolina police officer killed in line of duty during emergency room shooting incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A police officer was shot and killed in a North Carolina emergency room Saturday morning, hospital officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

WakeMed Campus Police Officer Roger Smith died following a shooting at the WakeMed Garner Healthplex around 9 a.m., according to a spokesperson, who said the hospital staff have "incredibly heavy hearts" over his death.

"The Campus Police officer was working in the emergency department lobby of the WakeMed Garner Healthplex at the time and a struggle ensued. Officer Roger Smith succumbed to the injuries sustained," the hospital said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

The statement said: "Our thoughts and prayers are now with the Smith family as they come to learn of this tragic event."

A suspect, identified as Benji Martin Jr., 29, was arrested hours later and charged in his murder, the Garner Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The hospital commended the Garner Healthplex Emergency Department staff "for their heroic and quick response to this incident."

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Garner Police Department are leading the investigation, which is standard in police-related shootings.

"The WakeMed family is coming together to respond to and process this tragic event," the statement concluded. "Additional staff and counselors are on-site to support our Garner ED and Campus Police teams."

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein wrote in a social media post Saturday that his "heart goes out to the family of Officer Roger Smith, who was killed protecting patients and their families."

He added, "Law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe, and we are forever grateful for Officer Smith’s sacrifice. Please pray for his family and the entire WakeMed community in their time of need."

The FBI’s Charlotte field office also offered its "sincere condolences to our law enforcement partners" in a social post mourning the loss of Smith.

"This is a heartbreaking and senseless act of violence," Garner Police Chief Adams said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "Officer Smith dedicated his career to protecting others, and even in his final moments, he put the safety of others before his own. Our condolences go out to the Smith family, the WakeMed Campus Police Department, and the entire WakeMed staff. The Garner community mourns alongside you today."