California farming tycoon accused of fatally shooting wife through window amid fight over fortune: report

More than a month after a woman was found fatally shot inside an Arizona home, investigators say newly uncovered evidence has taken the case far beyond state lines and directly to a California farming tycoon.

A homicide investigation that began in Pinetop, Arizona, has expanded into a multi-agency case and the arrest of 63-year-old Michael Abatti of El Centro, California.

Investigators with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office have released new details in the killing of 59-year-old Kerri Ann Abatti, who they said died from a gunshot through a window at her Arizona home on Nov. 20. Authorities say Michael Abatti, her estranged husband, was arrested on Dec. 23 and is charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Deputies responded to a 911 call on the night of Nov. 20 and found Kerri Abatti suffering from a gunshot wound inside her home. She was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead before arrival, investigators said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, neighbor Corey McGarrahan and his wife were watching television shortly after 9 p.m. when they heard a loud boom outside that they initially thought was a propane explosion.

"We paused the television and looked at each other and said, ‘Did you hear that?’" McGarrahan told the outlet.

Investigators later determined the sound was a gunshot. Kerri Abatti, a longtime member of the Pinetop community, had been fatally wounded.

Court records and authorities have said the couple was in the middle of a bitter divorce at the time of the killing, with financial support at the center of the dispute.

According to Navajo County investigators, evidence developed during the investigation led detectives to believe Michael Abatti traveled from California to Arizona on the day of the shooting and returned to California shortly afterward.

Sheriff David Clouse told reporters during a Dec. 29 news conference that detectives focused closely on Abatti’s whereabouts on the day of the killing and the day after. While declining to disclose specific evidence, Clouse said investigators had "strong reason to believe" Abatti made the trip, committed the homicide, and returned to California, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kerri Abatti was found inside her home by her nephew, who lived on the property, authorities said. According to a medical examiner’s investigative report cited by the Los Angeles Times, the nephew initially believed she may have fallen and was unaware she had been shot.

Investigators found a broken window and determined the bullet was fired from outside the home, in the backyard. A bystander also reported hearing a loud boom consistent with a large-caliber gun, the Times reported.

Navajo County officials outlined the scope of the investigation during a Dec. 29 news conference following Abatti’s arrest. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that detectives worked with multiple law enforcement agencies in Arizona and California as the case expanded across state lines.

Clouse said investigators spent four days processing the Arizona home and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses, surveillance video and other evidence. Detectives also interviewed family members, friends and business associates in Arizona and Southern California.

"There’s a lot of that that put the puzzle pieces together for us," Clouse said. "We went door to door, everywhere in between."

Authorities said detectives served multiple search warrants tied to the Abatti family in California, seizing evidence that remains under analysis.

According to the Associated Press, Abatti comes from a multigenerational farming family in California’s Imperial Valley, where the family name has long been associated with agricultural businesses and community leadership.

Court records obtained by FOX 10 show the couple separated in 2023, with Kerri Abatti moving back to her hometown and filing for divorce in California. The case remained pending at the time of her death.

Divorce filings, reviewed by FOX 10, show Kerri accused her husband of withholding financial information and said she struggled to maintain her standard of living on temporary spousal support as the proceedings stretched on.

Michael Abatti opposed increasing those payments, citing financial strain on the farming operation.

According to the Associated Press, Abatti’s attorneys said he plans to enter a not-guilty plea and noted concerns about his health.

Abatti remains in custody in California, awaiting extradition to Arizona. Authorities have not disclosed when he will be returned to face charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.