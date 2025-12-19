Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Murder in small-town America: The crimes that tore quiet communities apart in 2025

Cases from Arkansas hiking trails to Montana bars expose vulnerabilities in quiet communities

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
In 2025, idyllic small towns across America were interrupted by acts of violence from Mississippi to Montana, Arkansas to Washington state.

The murders struck during homecoming weekends, inside neighborhood bars, at campgrounds and along hiking trails.

Together, the cases exposed vulnerabilities in small-town America: unresolved personal disputes, untreated mental health crises and domestic violence.

Clinton and Cristen Brink

Clinton and Cristen Brink were murdered at Devil's Den State Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025. (GoFundMe)

FRIENDS UNVEIL DEVIL'S DEN COUPLE'S HAUNTING FINAL MESSAGE BEFORE DEADLY PARK AMBUSH

Devil’s Den, Arkansas:

In northwest Arkansas, a visit to a state park ended in a double homicide.

Clinton Brink, 43, and Cristen Brink, 41, the parents of three children, were stabbed to death while hiking at Devil’s Den State Park on July 26.

The couple had recently moved to Arkansas to be closer to family and begin a new chapter. Friends described them as gentle, active and devoted parents.

"They loved to take the girls and go hiking," said Mary Hinebauch, a friend from their former church in Montana. "That wasn’t an unnatural place for them to be."

The Arkansas State Police arrested Andrew James McGann, 28, charging him with murdering the couple. Investigators said the killings appeared unprovoked. The arrest came a day after police released "a composite sketch of a man" they were "seeking to identify for questioning in connection with the double homicide."

"This was a very safe place to be," Hinebauch said. "It’s pure evil."

To read more about this case, click here.

FBI poster showing four suspects sought in Leland, Mississippi, mass shooting.

The FBI’s Jackson Field Office released this "seeking information" poster featuring four suspects wanted in connection with the Oct. 11, 2025, mass shooting in Leland, Mississippi, that left six people dead and 20 injured. (FBI)

Leland, Mississippi:

On Oct. 11, 2025, just after midnight in Leland, Mississippi, a small city in Washington County where the population hovers around 3,700, the excitement of homecoming weekend was shattered when a shooting broke out following a football game.

At least six people were killed and at least 19 others wounded.

The FBI’s Jackson Field Office announced that four people were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Three men, identified as Teviyon Powell, 29; William Bryant, 29; and Morgan Lattimore, 25, were charged with capital murder. A fourth suspect, Latoya Powell, 44, was charged with attempted murder.

MUGSHOT OF RURAL MONTANA BAR MASSACRE SUSPECT RELEASED AFTER WEEK-LONG MANHUNT

Investigators said they believe the violence stemmed from a personal dispute, though no final motive has been confirmed.

"This is not who we are as a community," Leland Mayor John Lee said. "Our hearts are broken for these families."

To read more about this case, click here.

Panoramic view of scenic Montana where a manhunt is underway for a man who killed four people in a bar

Main Street in Anaconda, Montana, leads to the Deer Lodge County Courthouse with mountains in the background on Aug. 8, 2025. (Peter D'Abrosca/Fox News Digital)

Anaconda, Montana:

In Anaconda, Montana, a quiet bar in a former mining town with about 9,000 people was interrupted when a man opened fire on Aug. 1, 2025.

Authorities said that Michael Paul Brown, 45, an Army veteran and longtime local resident, entered The Owl Bar around 10:30 a.m. and opened fire. Authorities said Brown lived next door to the bar and was known to the patrons inside.

Four people were killed: Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59; Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64; David Allen Leach, 70; and Tony Wayne Palm, 74. Kelley was working as the bartender; the others were regular customers.

Brown fled, sparking a massive weeklong manhunt involving more than 130 local, state and federal law enforcement officers. The FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals Service and Montana National Guard all assisted, deploying helicopters, air patrols and ground teams across rugged terrain.

Michael Brown Fleeing Scene

The Department of Criminal Investigations in Montana released a photo of Michael Brown fleeing the scene after allegedly shooting and killing four people at a bar on Aug. 1, 2025. (Department of Criminal Investigations)

MONTANA MANHUNT EXPANDS FOR EX-SOLDIER SUSPECT SEEN WITH STOLEN SURVIVAL GEAR AFTER BAR MASSACRE

Residents told Fox News Digital that fear settled over the town as the search dragged on.

"The town is just scared," one bartender said. "Everybody’s on edge."

Brown was captured Aug. 8 near a barn about five and a half miles from the bar. Authorities said he was armed.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen called the killings "cold-blooded."

To read more about this case, click here.

Photo of Travis decker

Travis Decker was suspected of murdering his three daughters before disappearing into the Washington wilderness.  (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

SPECIAL FORCES VET EXPOSES TACTICS OF MONTANA, WASHINGTON STATE SURVIVALISTS: 'CAN'T STAY HIDDEN FOREVER'

Wenatchee, Washington:

In May 2025, a manhunt was launched for the fugitive father of three accused of murdering his three daughters before disappearing into the wilderness. 

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said Travis Decker, a military veteran and wilderness survivalist, failed to return his three daughters from a court-mandated custody visit in late May 2025. Days later, the bodies of Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were found at a Chelan County campground.

According to police, the girls had been bound with zip ties and suffocated.

Paityn, Olivia and Evelyn Decker

This undated photo provided by Whitney Decker shows Paityn, Olivia and Evelyn Decker.  (Whitney Decker via AP)

A manhunt followed, spanning rugged mountain terrain and involving multiple law enforcement agencies. In September, human remains were discovered on Grindstone Mountain, less than a mile from where the girls’ bodies were found. DNA testing later confirmed the remains belonged to Decker.

"This will bring a close to our case," Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said after the DNA results were confirmed. "We wanted to show honor to them and let them know we haven’t forgotten."

Court records showed Decker’s ex-wife had previously petitioned to modify the parenting plan, citing his worsening mental health and unstable living conditions.

To read more about this case, click here.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca, Julia Bonavita, Michael Dorgan and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

