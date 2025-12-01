Doctor, wife gunned down in shooting outside California home; authorities probing possibly-linked suicide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A doctor and his wife were both shot to death outside their California home on Sunday, according to authorities.

The victims, Eric and Vicki Cordes, were found injured in the driveway of their Simi Valley residence, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles. They were found around noon on Sunday.

The two suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were rushed to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.

Eric Cordes was a board-certified radiologist who worked for Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Witnesses told FOX 11 that the shooting happened fast and that the suspect drove off after opening fire.

Hours after the shooting, officials found a charred vehicle and a body in Chino, California, over 60 miles away from Simi Valley.

The body and car were found in Ruben S. Ayala Park. Officials believe that the person in the car committed suicide, and that there may be a connection between the two scenes.

Speaking to FOX 11, Sgt. Rick Morton of the Simi Valley Police Department said that it's rare for double homicides to happen in the city.

"We do believe the victims were targeted," said Morton.

"We'll have more information on that as the investigation proceeds further."

In a statement obtained by FOX 11, Adventist Health Simi Valley said that it was "heartbroken by the tragic deaths" and called Eric Cordes a "highly respected" and "beloved" physician.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Simi Valley Police Department and Adventist Health Simi Valley for additional comment.