Police and Law Enforcement

Doctor, wife gunned down in shooting outside California home; authorities probing possibly-linked suicide

Eric and Vicki Cordes found with multiple gunshot wounds outside Simi Valley home

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
A doctor and his wife were both shot to death outside their California home on Sunday, according to authorities.

The victims, Eric and Vicki Cordes, were found injured in the driveway of their Simi Valley residence, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles. They were found around noon on Sunday.

The two suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were rushed to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.

Eric Cordes was a board-certified radiologist who worked for Adventist Health Simi Valley. 

Aerial of Simi Valley home.

Authorities in Simi Valley continue investigating after Eric and Vicki Cordes were found shot in their driveway Sunday. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Witnesses told FOX 11 that the shooting happened fast and that the suspect drove off after opening fire.

Hours after the shooting, officials found a charred vehicle and a body in Chino, California, over 60 miles away from Simi Valley.

The body and car were found in Ruben S. Ayala Park. Officials believe that the person in the car committed suicide, and that there may be a connection between the two scenes.

Speaking to FOX 11, Sgt. Rick Morton of the Simi Valley Police Department said that it's rare for double homicides to happen in the city.

Authorities on scene of Simi Valley home.

Witnesses told FOX 11 that the suspect opened fire quickly before speeding away from the Cordes residence. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

"We do believe the victims were targeted," said Morton.

"We'll have more information on that as the investigation proceeds further." 

In a statement obtained by FOX 11, Adventist Health Simi Valley said that it was "heartbroken by the tragic deaths" and called Eric Cordes a "highly respected" and "beloved" physician.

Simi Valley Police Department exteriors

The Simi Valley Police Department is actively investigating the incident. (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Simi Valley Police Department and Adventist Health Simi Valley for additional comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.
