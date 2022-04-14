Brooklyn subway suspect in custody; State legislature overrides gov's veto, shutters abortion clinics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SUBWAY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY - Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James was taken into custody after New York City police officers captured him following a Crime Stoppers tip on Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. Continue reading …

SEEKING ANSWERS - A woman is begging for help after her Microsoft executive husband was gunned down in front of their 2-year-old daughter in Florida. Continue reading …

RUSSIA’S ‘PLAN D’ - K.T. McFarland told Fox News Digital that Russia has fallen back on "Plan D" after failing to maintain a protracted siege in Kyiv. Continue reading …

‘DON’T SAY GAY’ OHIO? - Ohio lawmakers said critics are misleading the public about a bill opponents dubbed the Buckeye State's version of the "Don't Say Gay" parental rights law. Continue reading …

TRIAL IN MAY - The federal judge hearing former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann’s case denied dismissal of Special Counsel John Durham’s charge. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BLACK MASS - Jim Bulger, nephew of Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger, appears to have played a key role in Hunter Biden’s Chinese business ventures. Continue reading …

HOW’S HUNTER? - Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen, gave a thumbs up when asked how he’s faring amid Republican demands for answers about his dealings. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Donald Trump warned against the Biden administration's attempt to restructure and re-sign the Iran nuclear deal, saying it could mean Israel's doom. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The conditions in New York City have only grown worse as a result of the city’s liberal policies, the Fox News host said. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host told viewers that political correctness is putting lives in danger, calling out the FBI and Big Tech for "dropping the ball." Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

MSNBC’S DILEMMA - The announcement by Rachel Maddow of a scaled-back schedule left fans disappointed and forced media critics to admit that the network has a "problem." Continue reading …



GOP ‘AUTHORITARIAN’? - MSNBC columnist Ruth Ben-Ghiat appeared Tuesday on NPR’s "1A" podcast where she dubbed the Republican Party the authoritarian party. Continue reading …

FACT VS. FICTION - Substack’s Lulu Cheng Meservey blasted a NY Times article, labeling it "hearsay," "cherry picking" and "personal opinion" presented as fact. Continue reading …

MASK MANDATE - Twitter users were unhappy when the White House extended the travel mask mandate by 15 days, while MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell and Fauci wanted more. Continue reading …

‘THE VIEW' VS. 2A -"The View" spent an entire segment of Wednesday's show railing against the Second Amendment and blaming it for gun violence across the U.S. Continue reading …

OPINION

MIKE GONZALEZ - The concept that Black lives do indeed matter has always been the group’s greatest strength. At the same time, it has also become its Achilles heel. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - For years, alleged subway shooter Frank James posted Black supremacist rants on his YouTube channel for all to see. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - The destructive influence that social media has on kids has gotten so bad that even people on the other side of things see that it's bad. Continue reading …

CHRISTOPHER F. RUFO - The facts reveal that too many American public schools have been hunting grounds for sexual predators. Continue reading …

ANDY PUZDER - Everywhere you look, Biden is setting new economic records -- and not the good kind. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TWITTER GOLD - Twitter investors can thank Elon Musk, who went from an active user to the company's largest shareholder after criticizing it for abandoning free speech principles. Continue reading …

QUILT OF LOVE – Iowan Alli Marois used a TikTok video to request fire department T-shirt logos from across the U.S. for her dad so she could make him a quilt. Continue reading …

TALENT AMONG USFL PLAYERS – A review of players taking part in Saturday’s spring pro football league reveals that there’s some real talent among the group. Continue reading …

DISNEY STAR’S REBOOT - Christy Carlson Romano is thriving after disappearing for a moment in order to figure her life out following her days as a child star. Continue reading …

KENTUCKY ABORTION BILL – Two abortion clinics in Kentucky will temporarily be closed after the state legislature overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Big Tech consider[s] themselves the speech police of what's right and wrong to post, saying ‘gender is real’ is considered hate speech online. But kill Whitey is just fine?"

- JESSE WATTERS

