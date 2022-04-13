Substack VP calls out New York Times for ‘hearsay’ ‘cherry picking’ in news article

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Substack’s Vice President of Communications Lulu Cheng Meservey called out a New York Times' article for what she called "hearsay," "cherry picking" and personal opinion that was presented as fact.

In a series of tweets, Cheng Meservey broke down what she deemed was inaccurate criticism from the paper.

"Today the NYTimes wrote an article about Substack. While it's a compliment to remain top of mind for the paper of record, the piece contains a lot of hearsay, cherry picking, and personal opinion presented as fact," she tweeted.

She criticized the paper for hiding how Substack, a five-year old company, was now considered a media rival to the well-establishment newspaper.

"First it's important to understand that The Times is covering a company they consider a competitor. The fact that they themselves are one of Substack's ‘rivals’ is not mentioned, until they very end of the article," she noted, saying their negative framing made sense.

Noting how the paper buried their soaring subscription growth, hiring spree, and product expansion, the VP wondered why the paper would claim their service was experiencing an "exodus" when they were actually growing.

"The article uses the word ‘exodus.’ That's catchy but not accurate," she wrote, explaining how new writers coming to Substack "greatly outnumber those leaving."

Substack faced scrutiny from liberals for not censoring viewpoints and content they claim is misinformation or hateful.

The Times' article was similar as it highlighted complaints from a former writer slamming the company for not censoring writers who use "transphobic and anti-vaccine language." The writer also alleged Substack didn't her as well as "White men."

But Cheng Meservey objected to these claims.

"When a writer says she left Substack because don't censor enough content, the article should note that the service she now uses doesn't have any moderation at all," she tweeted, adding that the former writer was ignoring "the contributions of women and minorities" on the platform.

The Times also described Substack as "resisting pressure to be more selective about what it allows on its platform."

"Critics say the platform recruits (and therefore endorses) culture war provocateurs and is a hotbed for hate speech and misinformation," the Times wrote.