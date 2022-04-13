Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James in custody, ending 24+ hour manhunt; 'We got him'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James is in custody after New York City police officers took him into custody on Wednesday afternoon, several sources confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Frank R. James, 62, is in the custody of officers with the New York Police Department’s 9th Precinct, where multiple law enforcement sources have said the suspect accused of Tuesday’s shooting is being taken pending charges.

"We got him," Mayor Eric Adams said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

One official called the alleged shooting spree a "terrorist attack on mass transit."

James is accused of injuring 29 people in a Sunset Park, Brooklyn, subway station around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday morning. James was allegedly aboard a Manhattan-bound N train during morning rush-hour when he placed a gas mask on his face, unleashed a smoke canister and opened fire inside the train and on the platform of the 36th Street subway station. At least 10 victims suffered gunshot wounds, officials have said.

Authorities said James rented a U-Haul van from a Philadelphia store on Monday and ultimately drove the vehicle to a spot on Kings Highway in Gravesend, Brooklyn, where he parked the vehicle and entered a nearby subway station. He rode the subway an estimated eight stops before unleashing his attack, NYPD officials said Tuesday.

A general manager at the U-Haul location did not respond to Fox News Digital’s multiple requests for information.

