Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James in custody, ending 24+ hour manhunt; 'We got him'

Frank James is accused of opening fire in a busy Sunset Park, Brooklyn subway during morning rush hour

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
NYPD holds briefing after NYC subway shooting suspect is arrested Video

NYPD holds briefing after NYC subway shooting suspect is arrested

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James is in custody after New York City police officers took him into custody on Wednesday afternoon, several sources confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Frank R. James, 62, is in the custody of officers with the New York Police Department’s 9th Precinct, where multiple law enforcement sources have said the suspect accused of Tuesday’s shooting is being taken pending charges. 

"We got him," Mayor Eric Adams said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. 

One official called the alleged shooting spree a "terrorist attack on mass transit."

Brooklyn shooting suspect in police custody Video

James is accused of injuring 29 people in a Sunset Park, Brooklyn, subway station around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday morning. James was allegedly aboard a Manhattan-bound N train during morning rush-hour when he placed a gas mask on his face, unleashed a smoke canister and opened fire inside the train and on the platform of the 36th Street subway station. At least 10 victims suffered gunshot wounds, officials have said. 

Authorities said James rented a U-Haul van from a Philadelphia store on Monday and ultimately drove the vehicle to a spot on Kings Highway in Gravesend, Brooklyn, where he parked the vehicle and entered a nearby subway station. He rode the subway an estimated eight stops before unleashing his attack, NYPD officials said Tuesday. 

NYC Mayor Eric Adams 'confident' suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting will be arrested Video

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING SUSPECT FRANK JAMES IN CUSTODY AFTER MASSIVE MANHUNT

A general manager at the U-Haul location did not respond to Fox News Digital’s multiple requests for information. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Danielle Wallace, Michael Ruiz and Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 

Your Money