Trump: New Iran nuclear deal worse than Obama's; 'could be the end of Israel'

Former President Donald Trump warned against the Biden administration's attempt to restructure and re-sign the Iran nuclear deal, telling Fox News on Wednesday it could mean Israel's doom.

Trump said that the Biden administration is allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to help forge the deal, and at the same time they are sanctioning the Kremlin and opposing its invasion of Ukraine.

He told "Hannity" that the original deal, forged by former Sen. John F. Kerry, D-Mass., and others, was awful, but that a new, updated one could be much worse for the U.S.' closest Mideast ally.

"I ended a terrible deal, but it was better than the one that they're looking to do… [which is] even worse – if that's possible," he said.

"The one thing you didn't say is Israel is in tremendous peril; tremendous danger if this happens because it's a very quick roadmap for [Tehran] to have a nuclear weapon."

He openly hoped Congress will head off any finalization of a deal.

"This could very well be the end of Israel," he continued, adding that if the Biden administration fails to act in protecting Israel or allowing a deal to pass that would harm the Jewish State, Jerusalem may have to fend for itself.

"A lot of people are saying that too, unless perhaps something happens where Israel is going to have to take up the fight," he said. "It is a terrible situation."

Trump recalled telling China they cannot be permitted to buy oil from Iran until he as U.S. president would have finished its own more aggressive agreement with the Mullahs.

He added Biden has also sadly made it a point to weaken the United States' standing in the world on multiple fronts including on energy production – nodding to the fact the current president halted the Alberta-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline.

Host Sean Hannity reported that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney recent suggested the pipeline would now be supplying a wealth of oil to the United States at this point, if Biden would have simply let the construction continue.