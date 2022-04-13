Ingraham: Conditions in NYC are a product of liberal rule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed how the conditions in New York City have only grown worse as a result of liberal policies Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: If there was ever a place in the United States that stands as the supreme test case for liberalism, it's New York. And tonight we can unequivocally say the results are horrendous across the board. Think about it, the Democrats are in charge at every level of government there. Not just in the mayor's office in New York City, but in Albany. The Democrats outnumber the Republicans there by 106 to 42. Current conditions in New York are solely the product of liberal rule.

INGRAHAM: THIS ADMINISTRATION IS RESPONSIBLE FOR A FULL-BLOWN CRISIS

Crime is out of control, up in every category, except murder, a 44 percent increase in 2022 alone with repeat offenders — a huge part of the spiral. To add insult to actual injury, Gov. Hochul's new gargantuan budget is filled with all the usual union giveaways, all to fund her reelection bid. Now, The Wall Street Journal's editorial board pointed out, "The $220 billion deal's most egregious earmark is $600 million to help Ms. Hochul's hometown football team, the Buffalo Bills, build a new stadium."

What a wretched deal for taxpayers. Now, this proposal is double Florida's budget. New York's population is 19.8 million; Florida's is 21.8 million. So who governs smarter, again? Now that's just all scratching the surface of the fiscal corruption we're seeing. There's tax breaks for marijuana businesses, healthcare for illegals over the age of 65, tax incentives for Hollywood filmmakers — the list goes on and on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now there is a positive note: Restaurants will be able to serve to-go drinks for the next three years. Great. But protecting the outdoor pub crawls — they're fun, but it's not going to keep people from fleeing New York. The extent of the exodus has been shocking. Now between July 2020 and July of last year, more than 300,000 moved out of New York state, and according to a poll by the Partnership for New York City, 40% of employees who live in Manhattan are thinking of leaving.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: