‘The View’ rails against the Second Amendment, blames it for gun violence: ‘That’s the problem’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The co-hosts of ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View" spent an entire segment of Wednesday's show railing against the Second Amendment and blaming it for gun violence across the U.S.

The segment, which began with Tuesday's attack by a gunman on the New York City subway, consisted of the liberal co-hosts lamenting laws being passed in Republican states allowing for concealed carry without a permit and claiming other Western countries don't experience levels of gun violence seen in the U.S. because they have no protections for gun rights.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS FLOATS ‘NEW TECH,’ BAG CHECKS ON SUBWAY SYSTEM TO DETECT WEAPONS

"The usual allegations are being thrown around about the left being too soft on crime while at the same time, red states like Georgia are making it even easier to get guns," co-host Joy Behar said after mentioning the attack in New York City.

"This is a tragic and uniquely American problem, it seems. I don’t understand why we can’t solve this problem," she added, mentioning that guest co-host Julia Haart said to her before the show that other countries didn't have the same issues because "there aren't guns all over the place."

"Those countries do not have a Second Amendment and that's the difference," Behar said.

Haart claimed that the Second Amendment is "the problem" and that there is "almost no gun violence" in countries like the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

"When you take guns away, you take away gun violence," she declared, to which Behar agreed and co-host Sunny Hostin said, "That's absolutely true."

SEXTON: DEMOCRATS ‘UNSURPRISINGLY' GO AFTER GUNS, NOT CRIMINALS AFTER BIDEN'S ‘MORONIC’ HUNTING STORY

Guest co-host Alyssa Farah jumped in, arguing that there were "too many guns on the streets," but pointed to Democrats pushing "defund the police" policies as part of the reason for the rise in crime in cities across the U.S.

Hostin blamed Republicans for the rise in crime, citing their opposition to gun control measures proposed by Democrats. She then claimed that there were actually higher levels of gun violence in states and cities controlled by Republicans than in those run by Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Farah pushed back by stating that the top ten cities with the highest crime rates were all Democrat-controlled.

The panel continued the discussion, with Hostin lamenting what she claimed was a lack of training for people handling guns without permits and Behar calling the notion that people in New York City could be allowed to carry a concealed firearm "insane."

Support for stricter gun laws has been going down, reaching its lowest point since 2014 last November with only 52% of Americans supporting the implementation of stricter gun control laws.