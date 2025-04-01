Brick-wielding woman bashes Tesla as Boston police hunt suspected street menace

The Boston Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help in tracking down a woman who is suspected of vandalizing a Tesla with a brick on Sunday night.

The incident happened near 10 O Street in South Boston, where the vehicle was parked by the curb.

The department released surveillance photos of the woman.

Police encouraged anyone with information to call Boston Police's District C-6 Detectives or submit a tip anonymously.

Teslas around the country have been subjected to vandalism by anti-Elon Musk activists. Musk is heading up the Department of Government Efficiency and working closely with President Donald Trump to eliminate government waste.

Recently, a woman caught a man vandalizing her Tesla Cybertruck outside Omni Mountain Resort & Spa in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

The incident was filmed on the vehicle's Sentry Mode video, and the vehicle's owner, Kerry Pouliot, quickly called police. The man was questioned by police at the scene, who say the incident is under investigation.

In another instance of vandalism, a man was arrested in West Fargo, North Dakota, over the weekend for allegedly keying a Cybertruck in a Costco parking lot. He, too, was caught on Sentry Mode footage, and arrested shortly thereafter. Police charged him with a felony.

At least one Tesla owner is fighting back.

A Dallas man whose Tesla Model X was vandalized in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport parking lot sued the man police allege is responsible for damaging his vehicle. Rafael Hernandez was arrested March 22 on a criminal mischief charge by the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office after he was recorded on Sentry Mode.

The unnamed victim told Fox News Digital that he is suing Hernandez for more than $1 million.

He said the accused man's "motives were wrong, and [Hernandez’s] acts were intentional — it is for a judge and jury to decide, based on the facts, what his punishment should be. I believe strongly that I was targeted because my car is a Tesla."

Four people have been charged at the federal level stemming from firebombings of Tesla facilities and charging stations around the country.

Fox News' Preston Mizell contributed to this report.