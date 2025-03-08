Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Elon Musk

Tesla vehicles, charging stations targeted as protesters denounce DOGE, Elon Musk

Destructive incidents occurred recently in Oregon, Massachusetts

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Targeted attacks on Tesla dealerships continue amid anti-Musk rhetoric Video

Targeted attacks on Tesla dealerships continue amid anti-Musk rhetoric

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., joins ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ to discuss attacks against Tesla dealerships and growing criticism from Democrats against the Department of Government Efficiency.

Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations have been targeted nationwide in protest against electric carmaker CEO Elon Musk and his involvement with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to slash wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government.

An Oregon Tesla dealership, located 10 miles south of Portland, was targeted by gunshots Thursday, damaging multiple cars and shattering windows, The Associated Press reported.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon, the Salem Statesman-Journal reported.

Cybertruck

Anti-DOGE protesters watch a Cybertruck travel by near a Tesla dealership in Decatur, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

WHITE HOUSE UNLEASHES ON ‘ROGUE BUREAUCRATS’ AFTER AGENCY HEAD RESFUSES DOGE ENTRY TO HEADQUARTERS

In Massachusetts, several Tesla charging stations were set on fire.

When firefighters arrived, multiple Superchargers were "engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke," according to Littleton police. More than half a dozen chargers were damaged.

Brookline police recently arrested a Boston man caught on video allegedly tagging Tesla vehicles with Musk decals and sharing the footage on X.

Suspect caught on camera allegedly defacing Teslas Video

ELON MUSK PROTESTS TO TARGET LAWMAKERS, TESLA DEALERSHIPS AS PROGRESSIVES DECRY 'EXTREMIST CUTS'

When confronted, the man said he had the right to deface the property of others, citing "free speech," according to police.

"We’d like to speak with the suspect so we can educate him on the difference between 'free speech,' and vandalizing property belonging to others," police wrote in a Facebook post prior to his arrest.

Lucy Grace Nelson

Lucy Grace Nelson was charged with a number of crimes related to incidents at a Colorado Tesla dealership. (Loveland Police Department)

Last week, the U.S. attorney’s office in Colorado charged 42-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, after police say they found a number of explosives and concerning messages at a Colorado Tesla dealership.

Nelson was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property, explosives or incendiary devices use, felony criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit felonies, according to a statement from the Loveland Police Department.

tesla protesters

Protesters stand near a Tesla dealership Saturday in Decatur, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

TESLA CHARGING STATIONS IN MASSACHUSETTS ‘INTENTIONALLY SET' ON FIRE, POLICE SAY

The events come amid a string of apparent protests against Musk and DOGE.

Indivisible, an organization founded by former Democratic congressional staffers, previously urged liberals to protest Musk's actions, going so far as providing a "tool kit" with recommendations on how to "take the fight to Elon."

The manual details steps for planning and executing demonstrations at Tesla dealerships, showrooms and factories.

DOGE office protest

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler speaks at a rally against the Department of Government Efficiency outside the U.S. Department of Labor Feb. 5 in Washington, D.C. (Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

In an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., voiced concerns over lawmakers' rhetoric about Musk.

"People have said that they know that Elon Musk, hitting him, attacking him, is actually good for their polling numbers," Luna said. "So, they're going to continue to do it."

She also noted Musk's comments while speaking with podcaster Joe Rogan about the increase in threats on his life.

tesla protest in Georgia

Protesters stand near a Tesla dealership Saturday in Decatur, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Saturday, protesters rallied outside Tesla dealerships, holding signs denouncing Musk and DOGE, including in Decatur, Georgia, according to the AP.

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this story.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.