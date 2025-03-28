Elon Musk torches Democrats for being 'real villains' of Tesla vandalism, blames left-wing propaganda

Tune in for Part 2 of the Elon Musk interview on "Special Report," Friday at 6 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is speaking out about what he sees as a growing wave of violence against Tesla owners, blaming left-wing rhetoric for inciting the attacks.

In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on "Special Report" Thursday, Musk argued that the real issue isn’t just the individuals committing these acts but the people spreading anti-Tesla narratives.

"The real problem is not the people. It's not like the crazy guy that firebombs a Tesla dealership," Musk said.

"It's the people pushing the propaganda that cause that guy to do it. Those are the real villains here."

According to Musk, the rise in vandalism and attacks on Teslas stems from criticism of his leadership at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal agency that has cut millions in funding for government programs and reduced the number of federal jobs. He claims that rhetoric from Democratic leaders, especially those opposed to DOGE and his involvement, has fueled anger against Tesla and its supporters.

"They are being fed propaganda by the far left, and they believe it," Musk said.

Reports of Tesla-related incidents have been increasing, ranging from minor vandalism, such as keying or graffiti, to more extreme cases like arson and drive-by shootings targeting Tesla vehicles.

"Tesla is a peaceful company that has made great cars, great products. That's all it's done. It hasn't harmed anyone. And yet people are committing violence," Musk said.

"They are firebombing Tesla dealerships. They are shooting guns into stores. They are threatening people. They are issuing death threats against me and other Tesla personnel."

In response to the violence, the FBI announced Monday that it has launched a task force to investigate attacks on Tesla owners. FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that the incidents are being treated as "domestic terrorism."

Musk also stated that the Trump administration has vowed to take action.

"The president has made it clear: We’re going after them. The ones providing the money, the ones pushing the lies and propaganda. We're going after them," he said.

When asked why he continues his role at DOGE despite the backlash, Musk compared the attacks against him to those faced by President Donald Trump, particularly accusations that he is a Nazi.

"I got the normal playbook," he said.

"They called the president all these things… At one point there was a magazine cover, which said the president was worse than Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin combined. And the president hasn't killed anyone. He hasn't started any wars. In fact, he's good at stopping wars."

Musk argued that such extreme language is part of a broader strategy to disrupt his and Trump’s agenda.

"Why do they push these lies? I think we need to hold people responsible for pushing these lies, because those lies almost got the president killed," he said.

