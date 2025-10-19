'Brazen' thieves rob Louvre of crown jewels in 'targeted heist' and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. 'Brazen' thieves rob Louvre of crown jewels in 'targeted heist'

2. Trump boards AF1 quickly due to 'increased security measures'

3. Amazon Web Services suffers widespread outage

BAYOU MYSTERY – Democrat mayor's 'gaslighting' amid serial killer fears called out by grieving family. Continue reading …

‘CONCERNING SITUATION’ – Marine Corps training demo goes wrong at celebration attended by VP Vance. Continue reading …

SHAKEY TRUCE – Israeli soldiers killed in attack as ceasefire with Hamas briefly falters and resumes. Continue reading …

CELEBRATION TURNS TO MOURNING – Woman dead, multiple children hurt when vehicle plows through birthday party. Continue reading …

DORM BLOODSHED – Violence rocks Oklahoma State campus leaving several wounded. Continue reading …

CUTTING TIES – Trump calls Colombian president an 'illegal drug leader' as he halts all US aid to Colombia. Continue reading …

SNUBBED – Harris admits Biden made 'big mistake' with Musk that pushed him toward Trump. Continue reading …

'A JOKE' – Trump reacts to 'No Kings' protests by saying 'I'm not a king, I work my ass off'. Continue reading …

WORLDWIDE AGENDA – Investigation reveals multimillion-dollar lobby pushing assisted suicide to minors. Continue reading …

SCORCHED EARTH – George Santos defends Trump commutation, criticizes Biden pardons amid ongoing backlash. Continue reading …

VIRAL DANGER – New Tik Tok prank sparks parental panic and juvenile arrests. Continue reading …

JOKE BOMBS – SNL host left with 'one clap' after Trump-Germany comparison falls flat with audience. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD REVOLT – Actor tells Trump 'no chance' Chicago will be 'fascist hub' during protests. Continue reading …

DAN GAINOR – The England we love is lost. If we don’t change, America will be, too. Continue reading …

MICHAEL BAUMGARTNER – The big money takeover is wrecking college sports. It doesn't have to be that way. Continue reading …



MADE IN THE USA – Merck breaks ground on $3B manufacturing plant in Virginia. Continue reading …

QUIET ARCHITECTS – Scientists discover how massive stone statues 'walked' across Easter Island. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on daring discoveries and classic coffee. Take the quiz here …

LOVE VS POLITICS – Cheryl Hines rejected RFK Jr.’s suggestion to fake breakup during campaign run. Continue reading …

TRAVEL HACK – Lara Trump reveals her airport tip for busy travelers. See video …

MARY ELLEN O'TOOLE – Planning for daylight heist at Louvre likely took months if not years. See video …

JENSEN HUANG – Trump's tariffs are catalyst for US AI chip manufacturing. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a look at Jack Ciattarelli and how he's confident he can win big in ‘blue’ New Jersey. Check it out ...

