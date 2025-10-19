Expand / Collapse search
Maryland

Driver plows into child's birthday party in Maryland killing woman, injuring 13 others

66-year-old suspect turned himself in after fatal hit-and-run in Maryland

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
One woman was killed — and multiple other people were injured — after a driver reportedly plowed into a child's birthday party in Maryland on Saturday night.

The incident took place in Bladensburg in Prince George's County, around six miles from Washington, D.C., FOX 5 DC reported.

According to authorities, partygoers were gathered in a yard tent when a suspect drove into the group at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The incident is being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run, authorities said Sunday. The driver, identified as a 66-year-old man, later turned himself in.

SUV DRIVER RUNS OVER 8-YEAR-OLD BOY ON BIKE, FLEES THE SCENE AFTER CHECKING ON INJURED CHILD

Crumpled up chairs near hit-and-run scene

One woman died, and several other people were hurt, after a vehicle plowed into a weekend party in Maryland. (WTTG)

Authorities identified the deceased victim as Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez, a 31-year-old resident of Washington, D.C.

In total, 13 other people were injured, including eight minors and five adults.

"Six of the juvenile victims have been treated and released and one has been admitted and is in stable condition," Bladensburg Police Department said in a statement.

Police at the scene of the hit-and-run crash.

Officers said the suspect drove into a tented gathering where families had gathered to celebrate a child’s birthday. (WTTG)

MARYLAND MOTHER KILLED WHEN 4 TEENS IN STOLEN CAR SLAM INTO HER AND HER CHILD

"Three adult victims have been admitted to the hospital and are in stable condition, one is pending treatment, and one has been released."

Collapsed tent near scene of fatal hit-and-run crash.

Police said the driver later turned himself in. (WTTG)

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Bladensburg Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 301-864-6080.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Bladensburg Police Department for additional comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.
