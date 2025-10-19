Shooting at Oklahoma State University residence hall leaves multiple victims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting at an Oklahoma State University (OSU) residence hall left multiple victims hospitalized on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Carreker East residential hall, OSU Police Department said in a statement.

OSU Police Chief Michael Beckner said there were multiple victims, including at least one confirmed OSU student.

All victims are being treated at hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, according to police, though they did not immediately provide updates on their conditions.

Local news outlet KOCO-TV reported three individuals were hospitalized.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police did not say whether any suspects were in custody. It was unclear whether any suspects were among the injured.

Initial reports indicated the shooting unfolded following a large, private party at an off-campus location, according to police, who said attendees had left the party and returned to the residence hall, where the shooting happened.

Students who do not live in Carreker East were asked to avoid the area as police continue the investigation.

The university told Fox News Digital there were no further updates at this time. Fox News Digital reached out to OSU Police but did not immediately hear back.