Oklahoma

Shooting at Oklahoma State University residence hall leaves multiple victims

Oklahoma State University Police say no ongoing threat to campus

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting at an Oklahoma State University (OSU) residence hall left multiple victims hospitalized on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Carreker East residential hall, OSU Police Department said in a statement.

OSU Police Chief Michael Beckner said there were multiple victims, including at least one confirmed OSU student.

All victims are being treated at hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, according to police, though they did not immediately provide updates on their conditions.

Carreker Hall East on Oklahoma State University campus

Police responded around 3:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Carreker East residential hall at Oklahoma State University on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (Google Maps)

Local news outlet KOCO-TV reported three individuals were hospitalized.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Oklahoma State Library and signage on lightpole

Oklahoma State Library on the campus of Oklahoma State University on Oct. 1, 2005, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Police did not say whether any suspects were in custody. It was unclear whether any suspects were among the injured

Initial reports indicated the shooting unfolded following a large, private party at an off-campus location, according to police, who said attendees had left the party and returned to the residence hall, where the shooting happened.

Student Union

The Student Union building on the campus of Oklahoma State University on October 1, 2005, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Students who do not live in Carreker East were asked to avoid the area as police continue the investigation.

The university told Fox News Digital there were no further updates at this time. Fox News Digital reached out to OSU Police but did not immediately hear back. 
