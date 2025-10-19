WATCH: SNL's 'Weekend Update' Nazi joke about Trump administration gets awkward response from audience

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A "Saturday Night Live" joke comparing the Trump administration to Nazis didn't seem to land with the audience over the weekend, or perhaps the crowd just didn't get it.

On the show's "Weekend Update" satirical news segment, host Colin Jost quipped that President Donald Trump was sending billions in aid to Argentina, "because if history is any guide, a lot of Trump officials will end up fleeing to Argentina."

The joke was met with muted laughter and an awkward pause from the studio audience, to Jost's seeming surprise as he said, "OK, one clap." He added he was "just kidding."

It was a clear reference to Nazi war criminals who fled to Argentina after World War II. The escape routes Nazis employed to flee Europe after the war were known as "ratlines."

The show poked its usual fun at Trump and his allies. In another point, Jost joked about Trump's remark this week that he may not get into heaven, saying he was obviously "far too busy down here, running hell."

SNL also landed some jokes at the expense of former Republican congressman George Santos, who had his seven-year prison sentence commuted by Trump this week.

Jost noted the incredible display by Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who threw six shutout innings in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series and hit three home runs — becoming the first player in history to achieve both feats in a single game.

"It is a feat previously only accomplished by George Santos," Jost said.

The notorious fabulist had been imprisoned for aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. He was previously expelled from Congress in 2023.

In a lengthy post on X on Saturday, Santos expressed gratitude for both his faith and Trump.

"Yesterday, I was given something I never thought I’d have again: a true second chance at life," Santos posted to X Saturday evening. "First and foremost, I want to thank our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for never abandoning me. … I also want to express my deepest gratitude to President Donald J. Trump."