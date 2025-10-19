Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

John Cusack tells Trump to 'go to hell' at Chicago 'No Kings' protest

Actor participates in nationwide 'No Kings' demonstrations against Trump administration

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Actor John Cusack attends 'No Kings' protests in Chicago Video

Actor John Cusack attends 'No Kings' protests in Chicago

Actor John Cusack attended a "No Kings" protest in Chicago on Saturday, telling CNN he was frustrated by ICE operations in the City.

Actor John Cusack sent a message to President Donald Trump during a "No Kings" protest in Chicago on Saturday during an interview with CNN, telling the president to "go to hell."

"What’s interesting is that he doesn’t understand that all the labor rights around the world came from this town, this place," Cusack told CNN. "So if he thinks this place is going to be a fascist hub — no chance."

"Go to hell," he said, saying that was the message from Chicago when prompted by a reporter.

"No Kings" demonstrations broke out across the country on Saturday to protest the Trump administration. 

Cusack, an outspoken progressive, told CNN that the country was founded on "no kings."

John Cusack sitting on stage

Actor John Cusack during the Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 26, 2017 in Rosemont, Illinois.   (Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

"Everyone knows the score, right? The authoritarians divide and conquer and they create an ‘other’ and then they pick on it, pick on the person, harass them, jail them, and that’s all used as a direction so they can steal as much as they can [and] maintain power," Cusack said. "We all know history. So, that’s what he’s doing, and we have masked goons roaming the streets, hiding their faces, abducting people."

The "No Kings" protests first mobilized back in February on President's Day to denounce the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency and cuts to the federal government. 

The movement gained national prominence in June, when Trump held a miliary parade honoring the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which also fell on his 79th birthday. 

John Cusack

Actor John Cusack speaks during a Chicago Teachers Union Strike Authorization Vote Rally in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Laura McDermott/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel compared the "No Kings" protests to the American Revolution on Thursday.

Kimmel defended the planned "No Kings" rallies, saying the cause reflects what those who fought for American independence believed in. 

No Kings protest in Los Angeles

"No Kings" protests against the Trump administration are expected to be held in cities nationwide on Oct. 18, 2025.  (Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images)

"There is nothing more American than a political protest. The American Revolution was a ‘No Kings’ protest," Kimmel said.

Fox News' Emma Colton and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

