John Cusack tells Trump to 'go to hell' at Chicago 'No Kings' protest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor John Cusack sent a message to President Donald Trump during a "No Kings" protest in Chicago on Saturday during an interview with CNN, telling the president to "go to hell."

"What’s interesting is that he doesn’t understand that all the labor rights around the world came from this town, this place," Cusack told CNN. "So if he thinks this place is going to be a fascist hub — no chance."

"Go to hell," he said, saying that was the message from Chicago when prompted by a reporter.

"No Kings" demonstrations broke out across the country on Saturday to protest the Trump administration.

Cusack, an outspoken progressive, told CNN that the country was founded on "no kings."

REPUBLICANS TORCH ANTI-TRUMP 'NO KINGS' PROTESTS, SAY DEMS FEAR ANGERING LEFTISTS IN SHUTDOWN FIGHT

"Everyone knows the score, right? The authoritarians divide and conquer and they create an ‘other’ and then they pick on it, pick on the person, harass them, jail them, and that’s all used as a direction so they can steal as much as they can [and] maintain power," Cusack said. "We all know history. So, that’s what he’s doing, and we have masked goons roaming the streets, hiding their faces, abducting people."

The "No Kings" protests first mobilized back in February on President's Day to denounce the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency and cuts to the federal government.

The movement gained national prominence in June, when Trump held a miliary parade honoring the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which also fell on his 79th birthday.

MILLIONS EXPECTED TO FLOOD STREETS AT ‘NO KINGS’ PROTESTS TARGETING TRUMP ACROSS ALL 50 STATES

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel compared the "No Kings" protests to the American Revolution on Thursday.

Kimmel defended the planned "No Kings" rallies, saying the cause reflects what those who fought for American independence believed in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"There is nothing more American than a political protest. The American Revolution was a ‘No Kings’ protest," Kimmel said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Emma Colton and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.