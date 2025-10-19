Patrol car hit by shrapnel during Marine Corps live-fire demo at celebration attended by JD Vance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A piece of metal shrapnel from an "explosive ordnance" that detonated overhead prematurely struck a law enforcement vehicle in California on Saturday, during an event attended by Vice President JD Vance.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed the incident in a press release shared with Fox News Digital. It took place near Camp Pendleton, a Marine Corps base in San Diego County.

The shrapnel was fired while CHP officers supported a traffic break along I-5, the same day that Vance visited Camp Pendleton to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps.

It is unclear when exactly the incident occurred on Saturday. The CHP said it happened "during an exceptional U.S. Marine Corps live-fire training demonstration over the freeway, and where the CHP had elected to stop traffic during the live-fire exercise."

NEWSOM CLASHES WITH WHITE HOUSE OVER MARINE CORPS ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION HIGHWAY CLOSURE

No injuries were reported. CHP officers alerted the Marine Corps, who then "canceled firing additional live ordnance over the freeway," per the agency.

In a statement, CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado called the incident an "unusual and concerning situation."

"It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway," said Coronado.

"As a Marine myself, I have tremendous respect for our military partners, but my foremost responsibility is ensuring the safety of the people of California and the officers who protect them."

VP VANCE'S CAMP ACCUSES CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM OF DISSEMINATING 'FAKE NEWS' AHEAD OF MARINES CELEBRATION

"The CHP has filed an internal report on the incident, with a recommendation to conduct an additional after-action review into the planning, communication and coordination between federal, state, and local government around the event on Saturday, October 18, to strengthen protocols for future demonstrations and training events near public roadways," the release concluded.

Camp Pendleton officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are also conducting an investigation after a 155mm artillery round may have detonated outside the designated impact area.

"We are aware of the report of a possible airborne detonation of a 155mm artillery round outside the designated impact area during the U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton, CA, Oct. 18," the I Marine Expeditionary Force Communication Strategy and Operations team told Fox News Digital. "The demonstration went through a rigorous safety evaluation, and deliberate layers of redundancy, to ensure the safety of fellow citizens. Following established safety protocols, firing was suspended. No injuries occurred, and the demonstration concluded as scheduled.

"An investigation has been initiated. We are committed to determining the incident’s root cause and applying findings to future missions," the statement continued. "An investigation has been initiated. We are committed to determining the incident’s root cause and applying findings to future missions."

In a post on X, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote that President Donald Trump and Vance "put lives at risk to put on a show."

"If you want to honor our troops, open the government and pay them," Newsom said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Vance's office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Lee Ross contributed to this report.