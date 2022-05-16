Brave churchgoers sprang into action and hog-tied gunman during a deadly rampage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"EXCEPTIONAL HEROISM" – Brave churchgoers sprang into action and hog-tied the gunman during a deadly rampage. Continue reading …

"OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN" – Victims identified in the Buffalo massacre, FBI and police search suspect’s home. Continue reading …

"WOKE" MEDICINE - CRT-related ideas found in mandatory programs at 39 out of the top 50 medical schools, report finds. Continue reading …

DEPP VS HEARD – A look at the biggest bombshells and revelations from the trial so far as Amber Heard is set to return to the stand. Continue reading …

SECURITY CONCERNS – US defense contractors maintain China ties despite rising tensions. Continue reading …

SCOTUS ABORTION TIMETABLE - Will the Supreme Court release a Roe v. Wade decision this week? Continue reading …



HATE 'REMAINS A STAIN’ - Biden says hate ‘remains a stain on the soul of America’ after Buffalo mass shooting. Continue reading …

HEARTBEAT WORKAROUND? - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt addresses whether ‘super liberal’ tribal clinics can circumvent his new strict abortion law. Continue reading …

SPEAKER SLAMS SCOTUS – Pelosi says ‘creature’ Trump made Supreme Court ‘dangerous,’ ‘anti-freedom.’ Continue reading …

‘LEGALLY DUBIOUS’ - NY Times editorial board says 'canceling student debt across the board' is 'a bad idea.' Continue reading …



MELANIA TRUMP SPEAKS OUT - Former first lady highlights media scrutiny in exclusive interview with Pete Hegseth: 'They're biased' Continue reading …

WARP 2 - Senator Bill Cassidy calls for an 'Operation Warp Speed for energy.' Continue reading …

NPR CALLED OUT - Priest calls out NPR's abortion coverage for failing to include pro-life voices. Continue reading …

TREY GOWDY – Fox News host says protesters who target Supreme Court justices' houses are breaking the law. Continue reading …



MARK LEVIN - The High Court is not infallible in its landmark rulings, Fox News host says. Continue reading …



STEVE HILTON - Media, Dems are engaged in 'smear' campaign to cast all Republicans as 'racist and White supremacists,' ‘The Next Revolution’ host said. Continue reading …

CRUDE REALITY – GOP Senate hopeful slams Biden on high gas prices, holding energy back. Continue reading …

STILL ON THE LOOSE - Texas law enforcement searches for escaped convicted murderer on horseback; reward increased. Continue reading …

DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE? – Dr. Anthony Fauci gives a direct answer when asked if he'll leave the White House if Trump wins the 2024 election. Continue reading …

BILLBOARD MUSIC WINNERS - Drake, Olivia Rodrigo clean up at 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

"It's right there in the First Amendment…you are welcome to protest, and you don’t have to be polite or fair, or even accurate. But you do have to be peaceful."

- TREY GOWDY

