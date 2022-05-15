Melania Trump highlights media scrutiny in exclusive interview with Pete Hegseth: 'They're biased'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former First Lady Melania Trump sat down with "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth for her first sit-down interview since leaving the White House.

MELANIA TRUMP: NATIONWIDE BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE 'HEARTBREAKING TO SEE'

Trump addressed media scrutiny during her tenure as the First Lady, accusing the media of being biased and "obvious" with its double standard.

"They're biased, and they have likes and dislikes," Trump told Hegseth. "It's so obvious, and I think American people and everyone see[s] it."

"It was their decision," she continued. "I have much [sic] more important things to do, and I did in the White House than being on the cover of Vogue."



VOGUE MAGAZINE NEGLECTS TO FEATURE REPUBLICAN FIRST LADIES ON COVER IN 130-YEAR HISTORY

Trump was never on the cover of Vogue during her time serving as First Lady of the United States, despite First Ladies Jill Biden, and Hillary Clinton, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, all appearing on the magazine cover during their tenure. Former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared on it as many as three times.



The iconic fashion magazine , published by Conde Nast, has never once featured a Republican first lady or elected official as its cover model since its conception in 1892.

Hegseth noted Harris was on the cover before being sworn in as vice president, and Jill Biden made her debut just five months into her husband's presidency.

"People I see always criticize me, whatever I do, and I'm used to that," Melania said. "I move forward, and I'm here… helping people, and that is the mission."

While former President Trump campaigns nationwide for various Republican candidates ahead of November, he has not yet confirmed if he will seek a presidential bid in 2024.



When asked about a potential return to the White House, Mrs. Trump didn't rule out the possibility.

"Never say never," she said.