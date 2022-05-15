Hilton: Media, Dems are engaged in 'smear' campaign to cast all Republicans as 'racist and White supremacists'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton accused the media of engaging in a "smear" campaign to cast all Republicans as "racist and white supremacists" following the deadly mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo Saturday before which the suspected shooter published a 180-page manifesto in which he described himself as a White supremacist and detailed his fears that White people are being replaced by other races.

STEVE HILTON: Everyone who loves America not only hates what happened yesterday afternoon but should want to understand the reasons why. Of course in the end, the murders are the responsibility of the individual who committed them. The gun didn’t do it, the internet did not do it, cable news did not do it. The murderer did it. But of course, there is much more to it than that. How did we get to a point where an 18-year-old kid is so consumed by hate that he's determined to do something so evil? That does require us to ask questions about what's going wrong in our society with technology in our political discourse, and how did we end up with a system that even after being detained by police last year for threatening to carry out a school shooting, taken to a mental health facility and given a psychiatric evaluation, this twisted kid can buy a gun in the first place? If we want to try to prevent this horror from being repeated, we must engage with all these questions in good faith.

---

Let’s be better than the left, better than the establishment media. Let's be honest. This murderer did make clear his motivation… of course, the vast majority of conservatives, Republicans, Trump supporters are repulsed by this stuff. It is obviously disgusting… [but] just as it was a despicable smear after 9/11 to suggest that all Muslims are terrorists, so the media and the Democrats are engaged in a despicable smear today that conservatives, all Republicans, all Trump supporters are racist and White supremacists. Of course, that is a hateful divisive and cynical lie, an attempt to deflect from their own policy failures.

