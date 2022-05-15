Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California police responding to shooting at Laguna Woods church, says 'multiple victims' have been shot

According to police, multiple people have been shot

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in California are responding to reports of a shooting at a Laguna Woods church on Sunday afternoon where they say multiple people have been shot.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said that one person has been detained, and they have recovered a weapon that may have been involved in the incident.

(Fox News)

The Orange County Fire Authority said in a Sunday afternoon tweet that multiple people are being treated and transported to nearby hospitals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.