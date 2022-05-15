California police responding to shooting at Laguna Woods church, says 'multiple victims' have been shot
According to police, multiple people have been shot
Police in California are responding to reports of a shooting at a Laguna Woods church on Sunday afternoon where they say multiple people have been shot.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department said that one person has been detained, and they have recovered a weapon that may have been involved in the incident.
The Orange County Fire Authority said in a Sunday afternoon tweet that multiple people are being treated and transported to nearby hospitals.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.